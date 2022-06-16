THERE has been a confirmed case of monkeypox in Cornwall.

Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West confirm they are issuing expert advice and support to the relevant organisations. The person is currently self isolating however UKHSA say the risk to others is low .

A spokesperson said: “Specialists from UKHSA South West are providing expert advice and support to partner organisations following a confirmed case of monkeypox in Cornwall.”

Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms.

People are advised to contact a sexual health clinic if they have a rash with blisters and have been either: