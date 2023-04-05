The Public Protection Contaminated Land Planning Consultations team noted in their response to the application that as the site is within the confines of an old gas works and has also been used previously for industrial uses, there is a moderate risk of land contamination, with the team concluding in their response to the consultation: “The site is situated within the confines of an old gas works, there are many possible contaminants that can be present on these sites can include the following: the metals including semimetals: As, Cd, Cr, Cu, Pb, Hg, Ni, V, Zn, inorganic chemicals: CN-free, CN- Complex, SO42-, S2-, Asbestos, pH, So, Key contaminants: Phenol, Aromatic hydrocarbons, other contaminants are Ammonium compounds, oil/fuel hydrocarbons. Further information can be found in the NHBC guidance R and D 66, particularly the appendices. It is likely that a full suite of metals, TPH, PAH, BTEX, VOCs, and SVOCs will need to be assessed. Any development works on site has the possibility of mobilising contaminants.