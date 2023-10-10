The Tencreek site lies entirely within the parish of Menheniot. During a review, Liskeard Town Council had requested that the town boundary be changed so that the site become part of Liskeard. Cornwall Council ruled at the start of this year that the boundary should remain as it stands, a decision that Liskeard Town Council described as “unfair and disappointing”, arguing that new residents would consider themselves to live in Liskeard and would rely on Liskeard’s services and infrastructure.