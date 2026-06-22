A HISTORIC Cornish church that recently celebrated the return of its long-silent bells is now facing a new challenge, with an urgent community fundraising appeal launched to repair its deteriorating roof and protect the future of the much-loved building.
St Sampson’s Church in South Hill, near Callington, has begun raising funds for essential roof repairs after builders warned that parts of the structure are now in extremely poor condition.
The planned work will involve stripping and re-slating sections of the roof, with the project team being advised there may be as little as two years before the damage could lead to catastrophic failure if action is not taken.
Although some funding has already been secured, the church says further support is urgently needed to complete the work and prevent further deterioration.
One local builder highlighted the seriousness of the situation, describing the condition of the roof by saying: “The battens are mush and the nails fairy dust.”
The appeal follows another major community fundraising success at St Sampson’s, when villagers came together to save and restore the church’s historic bells. The five bells, which had been silent for around 50 years, were removed in November 2023 over safety concerns and taken to Taylors Bell Foundry for restoration while the church raised the £30,000 needed for the project.
Support from grant funders, charitable organisations, local events and individual donors helped secure the bells’ future, with major backing from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Church Care and other supporters. The restored bells returned to the tower in January, marking a major milestone for the church and the wider community.
The bell ring includes four bells cast in 1698 by John Pennington and John Stadler, alongside a tenor bell added in 1831 by William and Charles Pannell. Each bell carries inscriptions connected to local people from the past, making them an important record of South Hill’s heritage.
The success of the bell restoration campaign demonstrated the strength of community support for preserving St Sampson’s, but church representatives say the roof repairs are now the priority.
A spokesperson for St Sampson’s Church said: “Having a secure roof is essential for everything we do. It is pivotal for the future of St Sampsons Church.”
To help raise the money needed, the church has launched a “Sponsor a Slate” campaign. A £5 donation will sponsor one slate, while a £25 donation will sponsor a slate bearing the donor’s name. Supporters donating £25 can also receive a photograph of their named slate once the work begins.
Local businesses are also being invited to support the appeal with a £50 donation.
Members of the public will have the chance to find out more about the project at the Medieval Fayre on June 27 from 2pm, where a demonstration model will show the difference a new roof will make.
Donations can be made through the JustGiving campaign, “Sponsor a Slate for St Sampson’s Church”. Supporters who would like to receive a photograph of their named slate after donating are asked to email [email protected].
Visitors to the church can also contribute by leaving their name and donation in the yellow collection box near the door.
Once more, the church hopes the local community will again rally together to protect one of South Hill’s most important historic landmarks.
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