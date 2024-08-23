A BODMIN charity which offers a supportive social environment for young people with additional needs has given thanks for the continued community support after recent grant funds enabled the purchase of new items for their members.
Equally Abled, based on Normandy Way in Bodmin was recently granted nearly £600 by Bodmin Town Council to go towards the purchase of an inflatable axe-throwing feature in addition to money from the community chest of Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc which went towards a PA set.
The two purchases will help enhance the offerings of the group, which has gone from strength to strength after moving to dedicated premises of its own, which also incorporates The Pad gaming cafe, from its previous base in the town centre.
The axe throwing set will be used for the active gaming sessions from September onwards, while the PA set, in addition to being used on the Equally Abled charity bingo nights run by the young people attending their sessions, will also be used for other events at the centre, including disco nights.
A spokesperson said: “We are loving the amount of support this community keeps giving.”