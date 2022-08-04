Community support literacy provisions
Subscribe newsletter
Liskeard’s community is coming together to raise money for valuable literacy resources for children distributed to families via the food bank.
With the help of local Independent Usborne Partner, Kelly Nokes, of Darcie’s Reading den, whom has worked with the Liskeard and Looe food bank previously to get valuable literacy resources into the hands of local children who would not be able to otherwise afford them.
To achieve this, Kelly, raised £600 (last year) kindly donated by Liskeard Town Council as well as local businesses and individuals within the community via a Community Book Pledge. The event was a huge success and really showcased just what can be achieved when the local community comes together.
The books were greatly received by the Liskeard and Looe food bank last year and they have now depleted their stocks.
Sharon Sissons, acting manager at the food bank recently said: “I remember your books, they were amazing and such a lovely extra to give to children. The parents were really grateful too, when money is tight treats like books have to wait. We have helped a family from the Ukraine, and sadly expect more will need our help as the paperwork is processed and they start arriving more regularly in the UK.
“If you are able to donate more books for us to be able to give to those families we help that would be fantastic.”
A JustGiving page has been set up for anyone who wishes to help contribute to such a worthy cause. As well as books Usborne do a great range of puzzles, games and activities that are sure to keep the children entertained for hours over the summer break. The purpose of Kelly’s quest is to get children excited about reading for pleasure and get children away from too much technology. Books capture the imaginations and creative side of the youth of today but feel that they need to be promoted and children need to get that excitement back of opening a new book and getting stuck into another world.
Evidence shows that reading for pleasure has a more powerful effect on life achievement than socio economic background. According to the National Literacy Trust, children who enjoy reading are three times more likely to have good mental wellbeing than children who don’t enjoy it — something that is more important than ever in the current climate.
For £600 raised Usborne will top this up with 60% free books on top. That’s about £1,000 of books for every £600 raised.
To support Kelly’s pledge donate via the following link: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/darciesreadingden22
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |