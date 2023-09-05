There will be lights in Liskeard this Christmas.
Liskeard Town Council has voted unanimously to appoint a specialist lighting company to provide Christmas lights in the town, following local support.
Councillors reported that the recent consultation showed three quarters of local people who responded supported the move.
The Christmas lights have historically been organised by volunteers, including through the difficulties of the COVID restrictions. However, the future of the lights had been under threat because the increasing costs, additional health and safety requirements, falling voluntary donations, and the burden of putting the lights up safely was falling on a few people’s shoulders.
Last month, Liskeard Town Council agreed to an open tender process to appoint a specialist company on a three-year contract to install and take down the lights every year and provide new vibrant displays.
However, mindful that this would mean a small rise in council tax (about 11p a week for a band D household) the council said it would not go ahead until it had consulted local people.
There was a three-week consultation, in which a short survey asked people if they lived in Liskeard, whether they supported paying for the lights, even though it would mean a small rise in council tax, and gave space for comments.
Seventy-five per cent of people who responded supported paying for the lights.
The company chosen is Blachere Illumination UK, who provide lights to many towns and cities nationally, including other towns in Cornwall. The selection panel said they were “impressed by their eye-catching lighting designs and, equally importantly by their rigorous approach to safety and effectiveness. They put a strong emphasis on their lights being environmentally friendly, both in their manufacture and in using the minimum amount of energy.”
Because of the need to comply strictly with safety guidelines, some of the fixing points which have been used previously will no longer be suitable. That is likely to result in fewer lights, especially this year, but the new lights will have more impact and will harmonise with each other with a silver and gold colour theme.
Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Simon Cassidy, said: “We really appreciate people taking the time to respond to the survey. We respect the fact that not everyone was in favour, and there were many thoughtful comments, especially relating to the difficulties people are having with the cost of living crisis.
“However, we got a clear result from the consultation and I was struck by how many people said that having the Christmas lights is very important for them and their families. It brings some joy at a dark time of the year and encourages people to come together in the town centre.”