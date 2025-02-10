AS investigations continue into a major fire which ripped through residential properties close to the Barrow Centre on the Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, the local community have been hailed for the way in which they have pulled together.
At the height of the blaze, which started last Tuesday (February 4) just after 4pm, more than 40 firefighters from both the Cornwall and the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue services dealt with the major incident.
Significant damage was caused to the Grade II listed building, leaving two tenants not only homeless, but with their personal belongings lost.
Since then, the community of Rame and Mount Edgcumbe have come together in a response which has been described by local County Councillor, Kate Ewert, as ‘extraordinary’.
“Investigations are still ongoing, but there has been an extraordinary response, not just from the local community, but also both Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council in supporting the Park and those people involved,” said Cllr Ewert.
“There has been one-to-one pastoral support for those affected, as well as a lot of crisis management work across the two councils in terms of making sure the Park gets what it needs in terms of legal and insurance stuff, which is extra complex because it’s owned across two councils.
“Locally, the response has just been unbelievable. There have been two crowd funders which are already at a total of £7,500. Local schools have also got heavily involved, raising funds through mufty days.
“The amount of offers I have had from people offering help, saying I’ve got this, I’ve got that, TVs, beds, it’s been fantastic.
“It’s not surprising, just because I know what this community is like. It does, however, make you feel really reassured that amongst all the horrible things you see online each day, there is still so much good happening.”