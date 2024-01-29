OFFICERS from Looe police joined the Community Speed Watch team last weekend to assist in recording drivers exceeding the speed limit in Widegates.
The Speed Watch team were set up alongside the A387 for an hour and in this time recorded 17 vehicles who were driving over the 30mph speed limit – it was said that the speeds ranged from 35mph to 41mph.
It was reported that the registered keepers of these vehicles will receive letters in the post – the team have thanked the 46 drivers who were recorded obeying the speed limit.
The members of the Community Speed Watch team are all volunteers, anyone wishing to join the team are asked to visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website for further details.