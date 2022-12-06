“Conversely, the growth in adoption of remote banking shows a digital-first approach is how more and more customers now want their needs met: Over nine in ten transactions (97.5%) are now completed digitally; usage of the mobile app has almost tripled (up by 280%) since 2017; 250% more digital payments made than five years ago; a 175% increase in cheques deposited through the app since its introduction in 2018, at a time when cheque usage is falling; 99% of all personal loans and 98% of credit cards now taken out digitally; over 220k contacts with the bank over social media in the last three years and almost five times more contact through social media so far in 2022 than in the whole of 2017; and HSBC UK’s secure Live Chat service increased 10-fold in the last three years, handling millions of customer queries each year.”