“As you know winters in Ukraine are long and very hard; with that in mind we are also making hats, scarfs and mitts for adults as well as children. If we use two strands of DK we could produce very warm hats etc, alternatively, we could use Aran or Chunky yarn. Many old people are rescued from their homes and can take very little with them; a warm hat, scarf/shawl and mitts could make a world of difference to them.”