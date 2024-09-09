Liskeard
South East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team
As part of this week’s 999 Day - September 9 - South East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team thanked all those who are working across the emergency services around Cornwall.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: “We would also like to say a massive thank you to all our 999 heroes who work around the clock to make our emergency services so special. Whether you're on the front line, in the control rooms, behind the scenes or a furry colleague, thank you for your dedication to responding to emergency incidents. You're all amazing!”
“How you can help East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team? East Cornwall SRT is a local charity that provides an inland search and rescue service for lost, missing and injured people across East Cornwall and further afield when required. It is 100 per cent voluntary and relies on public support to keep the service operational.”
Liskeard Food Bank
Liskeard’s Food Bank, which helps provide food for those in need within Liskeard and its surrounding areas, has released a list of items which are in need.
A spokesperson from the organisation said: “ Please help local people in crisis by buying an item/items from from the list below and giving them to the foodbank’s collection point.”
Items on the list include: Cereal, Milk (UHT or powdered), Nappies (sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7), Tinned potatoes, Rice 500g/microwave, Tinned soup, Tinned fruit, Tinned meat, Toothpaste, Tinned mushrooms, Instant noodles, Tea and coffee, Biscuits.
Young People Cornwall
Young People Cornwall, a group which leads a number youth projects and essential support services all over the county to ‘help young people confidently tackle life’s challenges, head on’, has announced its schedule for sessions in Liskeard.
The organisation will hold community outreach sessions around the town on Tuesdays, between 5pm and 8pm.
Wednesdays, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm, it will be hosting its support hub at Liskeard Library - no appointments are necessary.
Fridays are host to ‘Open Access LYC Sessions’. These will be hosted in Liskerrett on the second and fourth Fridays of the month, while the first and third Fridays will be at Thorn Park.
Saltash
Saltash Tractor Run
Residents and visitors to Saltash are being asked to save the date ahead of this year’s Christmas tractor run. The annual event sees the town’s streets light up in true country style, as tractors, decorated in their best and brightest costumes parade through the town.
This year’s event, which will be in aid of a number of children’s charities, is set to take place on Saturday, December 14.
Callington
Kelliwik Golowi Band
The group recently took to the stage at Callington Town Hall. Armed with their instruments, the band headlined the Nos Lowen, an event organised to launch the Esedhvos.
Callington Poppy Group
Callington Poppy Group is welcoming residents to get involved at one of their upcoming meetings.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Ours is a very friendly group; we enjoy a cup of tea/coffee and a good chat. New members are always welcome. If you would like to join us you just need to turn up; bring along anything you are working on and join in the fun.
“We are currently making blankets for adults and babies for Ukraine. We also continue to make baby clothes.
“As you know winters in Ukraine are long and very hard; with that in mind we are also making hats, scarfs and mitts for adults as well as children. If we use two strands of DK we could produce very warm hats etc, alternatively, we could use Aran or Chunky yarn. Many old people are rescued from their homes and can take very little with them; a warm hat, scarf/shawl and mitts could make a world of difference to them.”
To find out more, including the date of the next meeting, visit the group’s social media pages.
Gorsedh Kernow yn Kelliwik
The organisers of the Gorsedh yn Kelliwik annual event have thanked all involved for helping make it a special occasion.
The event, a week long celebration of Cornish history, culture and identity, was spread over nine days and featured a number of events celebrating all things Kernow.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Wow! What an epic nine-day Esedhvos Kernow Festival of Cornish Culture including music, song, dance, language, storytelling, theatre and wrestling, along with the grand gathering of the bards of Gorsedh Kernow. A splann/great team effort by the local organising committee in Callington, and the Gorsedh representatives.
“And thanks to all the audiences and participants for being a part of such a grand celebration of Cornish culture in Callington 2024!”
Looe
Looe Weekender
One of the biggest annual events in the Looe calendar is nearly upon us and the town is filled with excitement as it prepares to enjoy a weekend if music, food, and fun.
Now, organisers have detailed everywhere that residents and visitors can get their Looe Weekender fix.
Do you know all of the Looe Weekender Venues?
East Looe - The Ship Inn Looe Fishermans Arms and The Bullers are great local pubs where music is a feature year-round... JJ’s Bar is a sports bar where you can enjoy both live music & great DJ Sets and then The Boscarn Pub and Beer Garden brings you both a music venue & night club, right on the sea front.
GG Garden Bar - located in the beautiful courtyard gardens of the The Golden Guinea right on looe's Fore Street and there's also a pop-up venue in the Rose Garden, by the Guildhall.
Along the quayside, combine harbour views and music at the The Old Boathouse
West Looe - Official Looe Social Club has bars on two levels, located next door to The Portbyhan Hotel, and welcomes non-members for the duration of the Looe Weekend; the West Looe Quay Stage is located in the Quayside Centre and run as a partnership with the The Jolly Sailor Inn - Looe and Route2 events & sound system and has a huge variety of bands, choirs & performers over the three days.
Hannafiore - Hannafore Beach Kiosk is located right on the foreshore of Hannafore Beach - with stunning views over the bay & Looe Island and serving great food too.
And don't forget - your mobile venue this year, the Disco Train aboard Looe Land Train - transporting you from venue to venue along with great disco music!
Looe Festival of Words
Residents are being invited to meet the brains behind one of the town’s local small screen successes. As part of the Looe Festival of Words, Looe Library is hosting a talk and Q&A with Beyond Paradise director, Sandy Johnson.
Have you ever wondered what it takes to bring a TV show to the screen? Beyond Paradise director Sandy Johnson will be giving us an insider’s view and answering your questions about the process.
In addition to directing Beyond Paradise, Sandy Johnson’s career in television spans a range of genres, from directing crime drama such as BBC1’s Jonathan Creek (BAFTA winner -Best Drama Series) starring Alan Davies and Inspector Morse for ITV; to short form comedy such as the BAFTA award-winning Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse sketch show Harry & Paul, and The Comic Strip Presents which starred French & Saunders amongst many others; to comedy dramas such as BBC’s Auf Weidersehen Pet and six series of Tiger Aspect’s flagship ITV1 show Benidorm.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 3. Find out more on the Looe Festival of Words page on social media.