Pensilva
Women’s Institute
A quick bit of business and great feedback from the Christmas meal at Great Trethew and a Craft day at Cowslip got this month’s meeting started. Members and their guests were welcomed, then it was straight into table challenges – Festive dingbats, Carol and Hymn anagrams/word puzzles and the alphabet naming Cornish places – apparently the only letter that can’t be completed is ‘x’ – unless you know different?
Posies were given to members celebrating December birthdays: Pat Bates and Tina Tubby.
Everyone was then ready to tuck into the amazing spread laid on – bring and share is always a wonderful feast in Pensilva! Vol au vents, sandwiches, pinwheels, platters, quiche, sausage rolls – an endless list! And then dessert – cake, shortbread, meringues, cheesecake…
Once everyone was content and tummies were full, it was time for Bingo – prizes won for one and two lines and of course the full house. After the answers were given and totting up of points from the challenges, there was the sound of bells as two Elves and Santa arrived to give out handmade gifts to all members and chocolates to the visitors. President, Verna thanked everyone and wished all a very Happy Christmas. The evening was rounded off with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.
Pensilva WI are collecting used stamps for CFWI (Cornwall Federation of WIs) – all money raised will go to events within Cornwall. Please give to any member or put in the collection box at Millennium house. Perfect time to recycle those on Christmas card envelopes. Thank you!
January Meeting is a special event open to Everyone: Wednesday, January 8 – an evening with Tony Rea from Great British Sewing Bee. £5 to visitors and there will be a raffle for Tony’s charity. He will display some of his creations and talk about his time on the show. 7.15pm Millennium House. All welcome!
Lansallos
Parish Church of St Ildierna
The Lansallos Carol Service will be held in the Parish Church of St Ildierna at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 22.
This traditional, candle-lit, service of lessons and carols will be followed by free mince pies and mulled wine. The National Trust car park 200 metres up the road offers plenty of space for vehicles and the church has easy disabled access.
Do come and enjoy the wonderful ambience of this early 14th century place of worship - everyone is welcome of all faiths or none. Well behaved dogs may also accompany their owners.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
Service coming up in Dobwalls United Church: Sunday, December 22 - carol service at 9.30am.
Tuesday, December 24 - holy communion at 7.30pm.
Wednesday, December 25 - no service.
Sunday, December 29 - benefice service in St Martin’s at 10.30am.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
The Sunday service on December 22 with David Wenmoth at 10am.
Christmas Day service with Rev Janet Park at 10.30am followed by coffee and Christmas cake.
St Ive
Parish church
Christmas Eve Eucharist, to start at 9pm on Tuesday, December 24.
Unity Methodist of St Ive, held at the Village Hall.
Change of details: On Sunday, December 22, a carol service will be held at Blunts Methodist Chapel, starting at 11am. Led by Rev Jonathan Budd. All are welcome to join is in this time of carols.
Village hall
Also at St Ive Village Hall, there will be a carol service held on Sunday, December 22, starting at 4pm.
All are welcome to come and share.
The community will be holding a Christmas Day service at St Ive Village Hall, starting at 10am.
Come and share in this special service. To be led by Rev Stuart Reed.
On Sunday, December 29, there will be no morning service held at the Village Hall.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild, the next meeting will take place on
Monday, January 6, 2025, starting at 7.30pm.
Speaker will be Rev Stuart Reed, 'The man behind the collar'. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild Room.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held at 10am on Monday weekly.
Carol service at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 22.
There will be holy communion on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 9.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
On Sunday, December 22, in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, there will be a ‘Meet & Eat’ breakfast at the Cross Link Centre, at 10am.
December 24, Christmas Eve, Crib & Christingle at 4pm
December 25, Christmas Day, Celebration at 10am
December 29, cluster communion at 10am.
Sending Love to Ukraine
Pat Newsome reports that very shortly returning from the last trip to Ukraine, the breaking news was that catastrophic floods had badly flooded Valencia area of Spain.
It was decided to load a van with mops, buckets, shovels, along with essentials such as bottled water, food, medicines, to mention but a few, and the van set off to Spain to help with relief effort. You can imagine the reaction from the Spanish residents upon receiving the aid/help.
Unfortunately, at the moment we can not accept any adult winter clothing until further notice. Baby clothes can be accepted. The next convoy will be approximately December 18. Items can be taken to either St Paul's Church, Upton Cross, open daily 9am to 4pm. Or at the Humanitarian Hub, Unit 6 Tinners Way, Callington. Many thanks.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The Cornish play ‘Seven Stars’ written by Simon Parker will take place in Rilla Mill Village Hall on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st December at 7.30pm. Adults £6, Child £3 can be obtained from the Manor House Inn, Rilla Mill & on the door. Recommended for children aged 8 years and over. Proceeds in aid of Mount Edgecombe Hospice.
Film Night
Film night at the parish hall in Upton Cross will be held on December 21 for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. Doors open 7pm, film starts 7.30pm.
Herodsfoot
All Saints Church
Christmas services at Herodsfoot All Saints Church are as follows:
Sunday, December 22, Christmas Holy Communion at 9.30am led by Rev Ben Morgan Lundie.
Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, at 6pm there will be a carol service with Liskeard Silver Band.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 10.30am for a Christmas celebration, including the story of the nativity and carol singing.
Christmas refreshments, love and joy to be shared.
All are very welcome, whatever your background or belief.