The speaker was Mr Mark Camp who gave us a very fascinating talk on ‘Stags, Hens and Honeymoons’. The talk was quite inspiring and very detailed with interesting slides from old new reels and photographs from many very old newspapers. He completely enthralled us by his knowledge and how these quaint customs began in the stone age, and followed through every period of time from the Romans to present day, and how it has changed over that period of time, to what it is today. The ladies were fascinated and we all now have a very different conception of how it is today, compared to the centuries before.