Saltash
Age Concern
A most enjoyable time was had by all who attended the annual Saltash Age Concern Christmas party which was recently held at the Burraton Community Centre.
The Yuletide event was principally organised by sisters, Diane Shann, Mary Grant and Toni Gorton (Toni being the head cook!) – Together with a band of the usual volunteers and supporters.
In plenty there was a Christmas themed buffet provided by Julie Turner Catering and the music was staged by husband and wife team, Country Jack (Jack and Hilary Rossiter).
Members and guests danced to the old familiar Christmas favourites and songs of yesteryear, with some folks in their nineties on the dance floor.
Special guests were the mayor of Saltash Cllr Julia Peggs and Sue and John Hooper – who have both supported Age Concern over many decades.
Old Cornwall Society
A wonderful festive Christmas gathering was enjoyed by all who attended the Saltash Old Cornwall Society’s annual Christmas luncheon and party, held at the Burraton Methodist Church on December 9.
More than 25 Cornwall Society members were present from Saltash, Callington and Torpoint - they were all served with a roast turkey lunch with all the trimmings, followed by Christmas pudding and custard with a trifle option.
The Christmas luncheon was prepared and cooked by Saltash’s own chef in chief, Toni Gorton and served by Toni’s two Sisters, Diane Shann and Mary Grant; with jovial help from Society Secretary Martin Lister – Margaret Gwynn served the fruit punch.
After their lunch, members were tested with a Cornish themed quiz devised and delivered as usual by Martin. Martin also led the group carol singing.
The wonderful afternoon finished with the enthusiastic rendition of Trelawney.
Kernow Goth or Old Cornwall is a movement with a mission. Its members have the broad and inclusive aims of preserving and recording Cornwall’s threatened traditions. Its unique culture, language and dialect, and of caring for the environment, and promoting public awareness of these traditions. In existence for over 100 years, it has spread across the length and breadth of Cornwall, and is working to establish links with other like-minded groups.
Trematon
Women’s Institute
For the last meeting before Christmas ladies from Trematon WI were welcomed to the Christmas buffet an social evening by vice president Amanda Smee.
After a good sing song of Christmas carols everyone enjoyed a tasty bring and share buffet of tasty Christmas treats and a secret Santa gift.
This was followed by a brilliant game of ‘Play Your Cards Right’ organised by Margaret Temple. Two teams battled it out with the Red Team A winning five games to three in a very competitive game.
Competition winner of the miniature Christmas tree was won by Jane Smith
With a large selection of raffle prizes winners were Angela, Jane, Di, Marcia, Cath, Yvonne and Ann. A fantastic evening was had by all.
The ladies that lunch will meet on January 13 at noon at the Ploughboy, Saltash.
The next WI Meeting will be on January 21 at Saltash Baptist Church at 7pm. New members are always welcome
St Ive
St Ive Parish Church
The Unity Methodist, United Service for the Covenant Service will be at St Ive Village Hall, on Sunday, January 12, starting 4pm. To be led by Rev Stuart Reed, with refreshments to follow. All are welcome.
Callington/St Ive
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild met on January 6, at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild Room. Speaker was Rev Stuart Reed with his talk 'The man behind the collar'.
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild will hold their next meeting on January 20, starting at 7.30pm. At Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room.This will be an 'Any Questions' evening, with an invited panel to answer what questions may come! Light refreshments at the close of the meeting.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, of any background or belief.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Monday prayer will be held in St Melor’s Church on Mondays, weekly, at 10am.
On Sunday, January 12, holy communion will be held at 11am.
The annual carol service took place at St Melor’s, Linkinhorne on Sunday, December 22, at 6.30pm when there was good attendance and greatly enjoyed by everyone. The tower bells were rung before and after the service.
The service was led by Licensed Lay Minister, Andrew Doney and the Bidding Prayer was read by Licensed Lay Minister, Gaynor Sutton. The Advent Candle was lit by Deb Drayton who also read the first lesson.
Other readers were Russ Hanson, Sophie Hughes, Robin Clowes, Richard Doney, Carol Cottam, Licensed Lay Minister Roy Cooper, Nick Sutton and the final, being the gospel by Licensed Lay Minister, Andrew Doney.
The choir sang two Christmas songs and the soloist was Annie Smith. The organists were Mark Smith and Roger Webster.
This service took place at 9.30pm and led by Licensed Lay Minister, Roy Cooper and the celebrant being the Rev Andy Atkins with Roy assisting him. Readings were given also by Roy and Judy Cooper. The Rev Atkins delivered the sermon and the collection was taken by Andrew Doney and Judy Cooper. The organist was Mark Smith.
St Paul’s Church
Informal worship will be held in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, on Sunday, January 12, at 10am.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next hall committee meeting will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 7pm.
Lanreath
Amenities Bingo
The Lanreath Amenities Bingo Evening will be held today (Wednesday, January 8) at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or facilities in the hall include a licensed bar.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Lanreath Football Club
The results of the 150 draw for December 2024 are as follows: 1st prize, Andrew Collins £75; 2nd, Bradley Powell £35; 3rd, Mims Knight £20; 4th, Monika Lewis £20.
Connon
Methodist Church
There will be a ‘Choice Service’ in Connon Methodist Church on January 12 at 10am.
This will be followed by lunch at Windyridge.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, January 9 — 2pm, Knit & Knatter.
Sunday, January 12 — 9.30am, morning service.
Tuesday, January 14 — 11am, Warm Space.
Tywardreath
In Search Of Tywardreath
A two-day festival celebrating Cornish culture, arts and crafts, which is held in an ancient setting, is looking for crafts people and entertainers to take part.
ISOT (In Search Of Tywardreath), a local history and archaeological group that aims to draw attention to the rich past of the village near Par, successfully hosted the Tiwardrai Fest at Newhouse Farm, the site of the former medieval Tywardreath Priory, in May 2024.
The festival will be staged again at the same venue on May 3 and 4, 2025.
A spokesperson for ISOT said: “We are looking for crafts people, artists and entertainers to promote Cornish culture, crafts and arts.
“If anyone is interested in joining us, please can they either email [email protected] or ring 07759 349581.”
After such a brilliant successful event this year we are hosting another Wassailing event on January 11, led by our very own “Green Man” David Quoroll.
Starting at the Ship Inn at 2.30pm for dancing and singing then proceeding to the Community Orchard at Polmear Parc at 3.30pm. 4pm the Wassailing which will awaken the spirits pf the trees, proceed around the orchard making noise to drive the bad spirits away.