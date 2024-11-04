Callington
Methodist Church
Callington Methodist Church held a half term event for all ages called ‘Pumpkin Heroes’ which included lots of creativity, a puppet show with Alan and Sally, The Puppets and Martin Bunkum from the Mustard Seed Evangelical Church and a lunch.
Thanks to everyone who supported us and helped in any way. Through kind donations a total of £40.50 was raised for the charity World Vision which helps the most vulnerable children in the most difficult places around the world.
Wilcove
Women’s Institute
The beginning of autumn has been busy for Wilcove WI.
At the September meeting Pamela Vass told “The Suffragette Story in the South West” and in October Isla Sell, physiotherapist, spoke about, demonstrated and encouraged us all to participate in everyday exercises and stretches to maintain our physical health.
We have visited and toured the Saltash Bridges with an excellent guide and completed a Treasure Trail in Mevagissey. There has been a crafting day to prepare for our contribution to Torpoint’s Christmas tree competition and on Saturday, November 2, we held a craft fair from. There we’re 10 stalls but the main attraction was our famous bacon baps, coffee and cake.
A number of members attended the Annual Meeting Cornwall Federation of Women’s Institutes at the Hall for Cornwall in Truro on October 23 and were proud to receive The Rosebowl awarded to the winners of the County Quiz.
Visitors are welcome to attend two of our meetings before they decide whether to join. Meetings begin in Cove Hall, Wilcove, at 7.30pm on the third Tuesday of every month. Contact Liz Undy for further details on 07813 661892.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On Sunday, November 10, service with Biddy Bishop at 10am.
Liskeard
Women’s Institute
The Liskeard WI Christmas Coffee Morning, will take place on Saturday, December 14, from 10am to 12am, in the Longroom of the Public Hall.
St Ive
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
At Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild held on Monday, October 21.
A lovely concert was given by Vocal Footprints, held in Callington Church. Where they gave us a varied range of songs, from different parts of the world, and ending with a few pieces of Christmas music. This was very much enjoyed by the good number who came along to listen.
On Monday, November 4, a talk given by Hilary Fairhurst on 'keen 4 Gambia'.
On Monday, November 18, the speaker will be Luc Van Damme, to give a talk and update on the work of MAF - Mission Aviation Fellowship. This will he held at Callington Methodist Church, starting at 7.30pm.
Followed by Tea/coffee and biscuits. All are welcome.
Parish Church
The St Ive Remembrance service, will take place on Sunday, November 10, held at St Ive Parish Church, from 10.45pm.
Come along and share in this time of remembering.
Lanreath
Football Club
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw October 2024: 1st, Michelle Warren £30; 2nd, Terry Collins £20; 3rd, Chris Deacon £10.
Lanreath Village Hall
Lanreath Amenities Bingo Evening will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Full House prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle. Tea/coffee interval or facilities in the hall include a licensed bar.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held at 10am on Monday and Wednesday at 10am.
On Sunday, November 10, a Remembrance service will be held at 10.45am.
St Paul’s, Upton Cross
On Sunday, November 10, members of St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross will join St Melor’s in Linkinhorne at 10.45am.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The Annual Bonfire and Grand Firework Display was held as usual in Parson’s Meadow with a bumper attendance this year.
The weather was perfect for the event and the limit of 1,000 people in the meadow led to some 50 to 60 people standing by the bridge with slightly limited vision at times. The hog roast plus other hot foods were enjoyed but completely sold out.
The glow sticks, toffee apples and candy floss were also very popular! It was a great community event and Chairman Andrew Davy thanked Celebration Fireworks for the amazing display, Edmundson of Plymouth, TMS garage at Upton Cross and anyone else for their donations.
Thanks also to Chris Rounsevell for the hog roast, and to everyone who helped in any way before, during and after the event.
Parish council
The next meeting will take place on Monday, November 11, at 7.30pm at Rilla Mill Village Hall.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is assembling at the war memorial at Well Lane St Cleer on Sunday morning at 10.45am for a Royal British Legion Remembrance service, which will be followed by our morning service at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer, PL14 5EA.
All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.
Herodsfoot
All Saints Church
November services at All Saint Church:
Sunday, November 10, Celtic prayers at 3pm.
November 11th at 10.50am.
Thankful village of Herodsfoot has a service on the village green by the war memorial. All welcome.
Sunday, November 24, Holy Communion at 9.30am at All Saint Church with Rev Ben Morgan Lundie and Steve Guffick. All welcome.