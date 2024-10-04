The Rector of Trelawny Benefice, the Reverend Richard Allen, gave a thoughtful address based on the reading from verses 6-9 of Chapter 3 of the First Letter of Paul to the Corinthians "I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the growth": as true now as then, as farmers will know. The next big event at Lansallos Church will be a "Harvest of the Sea Festival" with the famous Polperro Fishermen's Choir at 6.30pm on Sunday, October 20, followed by refreshments to include pasties and cakes, so do put it in your diaries now.