Pensilva
Women’s Institute
After a three year absence it was a ‘welcome back’ to the Pensilva WI Horticultural Show on a beautiful September day. Hopes were high that the long break would not have put people off entering, and we were not disappointed.
The standard of entries was once again outstanding and all the hard work in creating the show paid off.The judges all commented on the lovely items they were there to judge and because all the entries were wonderful, it was sometimes difficult to pick the winners.
However, the winners were chosen and these were: Pensilva WI Committee Cup for most points in vegetables – William Hicks, the Tessa Cup for Pot plants – Cherry Woodhouse, the F French-Blake Cup for flowers – Brian Arthur, the Albert Moore Cup for Domestic entries – Verna Dawe, the Nicholls Cup for Handicrafts – Frances Tucker, the Les Morcom Cup for Best Photo – Verna Dawe, The Barnard Cup for Most Points in Photography – Verna Dawe, The Photography Shield (under 15) – Thomas Jenkins, the Miss Lennon Cup, children under seven – Megan Rance, the Parfitt Cup, children eight to 11 years – William Hicks, the Pensilva WI Committee Cup for Overall winner (omitting vegetables)- Verna Dawe, the Dr.Tregarthen Cup for Most points in vegetable section – William Hicks, the Smerdon trowel for Most outstanding exhibit in pot plants – Mary Yates, the Opener’s choice – Brian Arthur, the Coombes Cup (Judges choice) – Cherry Woodhouse, the Members photography shield – Verna Dawe, the Gordon Bennett Trophy for most points in preserves – Verna Dawe and the Mary Gilbert Cup for Flower arrangement – Cherry Woodhouse and Verna Dawe jointly.
Well done to everybody and here’s to an even bigger and better Show in 2023 when everybody is encouraged to enter, whether it be a prize leek or a lovely crocheted item.
Torpoint
Women’s Institute
President Barbara Brimacombe welcomed everyone to the monthly meeting including our guest speaker Chris Beardsmore owner of 'Forever Blooms' shop in Torpoint which specialise in designing artifacts from metal.
He started by telling us about his background in hospitality and the fact that he has always been creative. He started making a rose out of beer cans as this material doesn't rust. He then started to experiment with colours and he now makes various designs such as Tartan and Rainbow. People like them as a memorial for a loved one because of their longevity and are very popular. Chris has done a lot of work for charities and he has also made a rose for King Charles as a memorial for the late Queen and also his Coronation. He has owned the shop now for 18 months and he also allows local artisans to show off their work in his shop. A very pleasant and interesting talk and I'm sure he will be getting a few more customers from the Torpoint WI.
We have decided to have our 50th birthday anniversary meal at the Cross Keys pub in Cawsand on Thursday 21st November. A big thank you to Pattie and Joan for organising this.
We have a couple of trips coming up, one to Truro in October and the other to Exeter in December. We will also be having a stall at the local Library Xmas Craft Fayre.
Competition (Letter F) — 1st Barbara Gates; 2nd Jean Morgan; 3rd Pat Woodhouse.
Flowers — 1st Sue Hale; 2nd Jean Morgan.
The next meeting will be 'Climate and Ecological Crisis' on October 23 in St James Church Hall at 7.30pm and visitors are always welcome.
Lanreath
Village Hall
Lanreath Amenities Bingo Evening will be held on Wednesday, October 9, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include caskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners. Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or facilities in the hall include a licensed bar.
“Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community”.
Lanreath Ladybirds
Parent Baby/Toddler group for 0 to four year olds will be held on Tuesday and Thursday from 9.15am to 11.30am at Lanreath Village Hall during term time
Get to know local parents and chat over tea/coffee. Plenty of toys, books, craft activities and a quiet section for babies. Established for over 20 years the group has helped new parents and their children through the difficult early months and years.
For more information join our Facebook page: Lanreath Ladybirds Playgroup or contact Sandra on 01503 220860.
Altarnun
Parish Council
Cornwall Councillor Adrian Parsons held an impromptu question and answers session at the September Altarnun Parish Council Meeting. Eighteen members of the public attended, and most, if not all, were up in arms against what looks like a ‘fait au complet’ in regard to National Highways proposed safety remedy for the A30 between Kennards House and Altarnun. Leaked plans and documents have revealed that these proposals definitely will close the central crossings and therefore redivert traffic through our rural communities. Former county councillor Vivyan Parsons pointed out that not only are the bye ways inadequate for the volume and size of vehicles, but it has been proven by past events that lengthy gridlocks can be guaranteed and there is likely to be constant maintenance and repair costs. A facet confirmed by Adrian, who advised that, within the proposals, £200,000 would be contributed by National Highways to Cornwall Council, a figure he deemed insignificant against the true cost which will fall back onto the Cornish Council Tax payers. The mood of the meeting was sour because after a period of more than 20 years, during which substantive schemes for a flyover at Plusha junction had been tabled by National Highways predecessors, we are now faced with a cheapskate solution to the safety issues that plague the A30 but possibly faced with far worse elsewhere. Whilst National Highways still threaten to engage with the local communities there appears to be a reticence on their behalf, being fully aware of the underlying feeling endorsed on many occasions by our elected officials. The groundswell within the room hoped that our new MP, Ben Maguire comes to the fore and will forcefully represent the views of his constituents to force a rethink, in whatever future negotiations National Highways see fit to enter into. Adrian confirmed that Ben fully understands local concerns.
Elsewhere in the meeting the clerk reported that Cornwall Council have received contact from the owners of the Methodist Chapel in Rose Hill, Altarnun, acknowledging the bad and dangerous state of repair that the building has fallen into. Apparently, they still live remotely, and it has not been advised what their clear intentions are. The parish council is keeping a close watch on things and will liaise with the local authority to ensure pressure is maintained to seek remedial works. Also reported was the conclusion of the removal, by Cornwall Council of all dangerous and unroadworthy vehicles from behind the flats at Penpont View.
The clerk also reported that Altarnun War Memorial will be the final parish heritage asset to be registered at the Land Registry. A move entirely supported by the War Memorials Trust who have granted custodianship of the memorial to the Parish Council.
Once again only two planning applications required councillors consideration, and they agreed consultee comments in support of both. The first being the redevelopment of a site at Moor View Barns to provide a rural supervisory dwelling for the applicants, Craig and Helga Crosland, and also for Shared Lives service users, referred by the Shared Lives Charity, who are under the care of Helga, who provides them with therapy at the property. Public comments of support have been received by Cornwall Council and councillors were all too pleased to follow suit. The second application related to a grant funded scheme for the construction of roofing to a cattle loafing yard at Dryworks, Bolventor intended for the reduction of fouled water runoff.
In conclusion to the meeting it was confirmed the next parish council meeting will be held on 2nd October 2024 at 7.30pm in Altarnun Village Hall. All are very welcome.
St Ive
Parish church
A concert was given by Callington Gospel Choir, on Saturday, September 28, starting at 7pm.
The Cluster Service 'Harvest on the Farm' was then held on Sunday, September 29, at Tregartha Farm, Merrymeet.
Advance notice: A Macmillan coffee afternoon will be held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, October 13, from 2pm till 4pm. This event is shared between the Church and Unity Methodist congregations and friends.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, whatever your background or belief.
Dobwalls
United Church
Methodist Women in Britain District Day was held at Dobwalls United Church near Liskeard on 17th September.
Representatives from many Churches and Circuits around Cornwall attended the day, including Kerstin Lewis from the Mother's Union, and during the morning the Inauguration of our new President Bren Stuart-White and vice-president Louise Froggatt was celebrated.
Bren's chosen charity for her two year presidency will be The Fishermen's Mission and she was delighted to welcome Julian Waring, regional fund raising manager for the charity as the guest speaker. Julian shared stories of how the charity helps and supports people in the fishing industry and their families. The day concluded with a moving Holy Communion Service led by Rev Janet Park and a cream tea. Thanks to everyone involved who helped make this such a successful day.