Cornwall Councillor Adrian Parsons held an impromptu question and answers session at the September Altarnun Parish Council Meeting. Eighteen members of the public attended, and most, if not all, were up in arms against what looks like a ‘fait au complet’ in regard to National Highways proposed safety remedy for the A30 between Kennards House and Altarnun. Leaked plans and documents have revealed that these proposals definitely will close the central crossings and therefore redivert traffic through our rural communities. Former county councillor Vivyan Parsons pointed out that not only are the bye ways inadequate for the volume and size of vehicles, but it has been proven by past events that lengthy gridlocks can be guaranteed and there is likely to be constant maintenance and repair costs. A facet confirmed by Adrian, who advised that, within the proposals, £200,000 would be contributed by National Highways to Cornwall Council, a figure he deemed insignificant against the true cost which will fall back onto the Cornish Council Tax payers. The mood of the meeting was sour because after a period of more than 20 years, during which substantive schemes for a flyover at Plusha junction had been tabled by National Highways predecessors, we are now faced with a cheapskate solution to the safety issues that plague the A30 but possibly faced with far worse elsewhere. Whilst National Highways still threaten to engage with the local communities there appears to be a reticence on their behalf, being fully aware of the underlying feeling endorsed on many occasions by our elected officials. The groundswell within the room hoped that our new MP, Ben Maguire comes to the fore and will forcefully represent the views of his constituents to force a rethink, in whatever future negotiations National Highways see fit to enter into. Adrian confirmed that Ben fully understands local concerns.