Surrounded by water on three sides and with just one lane leading into the parish from Landrake it was not always so isolated as local historian Ian Whittaker told members. He was joined by life long local resident Ken Crocker in outlining the history of the church and some of the ancient manors and farms around it. When the waterways formed the major transport links thereabouts the lane that leads from Markwell Quay and the ancient tidal ford to St Germans would have been busy with farming produce and quarried stone carried down from Landrake and beyond. St Erney’s medieval church, where members had foregathered, was probably served by the monks of St Germans and first referred to in 1269 is believed to be on the site of a Celtic holy enclosure.