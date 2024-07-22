Volunteer drivers are needed in this area so if you have any spare time, regular or Ad-hoc, evenings, weekends or odd days for hospital appointments, school runs, charities and group events please get in touch. Drivers are required to undertake training in Safeguarding and MIDAS every two years. You will be providing a vital service and helping isolated and vulnerable people get to where they need to be. If available please get in touch [email protected] or call 01872 265300.