The event began several years ago when a Saltash Guild member, Audrey, visited the international Guide chalet in Switzerland, and met Mrs Ollie Rutland of Launceston, Tasmania , Australia. Mrs Rutland visited Saltash later and Launceston Guild, Cornwall were contacted and they prepared a meal and Olie visited Launceston, Cornwall with Saltash and Liskeard members. A meal has been held annually ever since and each Guild takes a turn to host the event. Next year it is hoped to be in Liskeard . Sadly Mrs Rutland has since died in her home in Tasmania but the meal has continued and is now known as the Friendship meal. There is no Launceston Trefoil Guild at present.