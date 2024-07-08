Saltash
Trefoil Guilds
Trefoil Guilds from Bude, Liskeard, Looe, Torpoint. Saltash and Plymouth met at Saltash Guide Headquarters, Warfelton, Saltash on May 18 for their annual ‘Friendship Day’ meal.
Saltash Guild were hosting the event this year, and Chairman Mrs Shirley Smith welcomed guests.
The event began several years ago when a Saltash Guild member, Audrey, visited the international Guide chalet in Switzerland, and met Mrs Ollie Rutland of Launceston, Tasmania , Australia. Mrs Rutland visited Saltash later and Launceston Guild, Cornwall were contacted and they prepared a meal and Olie visited Launceston, Cornwall with Saltash and Liskeard members. A meal has been held annually ever since and each Guild takes a turn to host the event. Next year it is hoped to be in Liskeard . Sadly Mrs Rutland has since died in her home in Tasmania but the meal has continued and is now known as the Friendship meal. There is no Launceston Trefoil Guild at present.
Saltash members lead by treasurer Mrs Sue Potter prepared and served the buffet lunch of jacket potatoes and various fillings, a sweet and fruit drinks.
In the afternoon the speaker was a former Guide Miss Charlie Lewis who is part of the Hugs Foundation team and her illustrated talk was on the history and work of the Foundation which works on the rehabilitation of horses, ponies and also smaller animals. Set in a farm environment based in Bodmin, the charity offers therapeutic interventions for children, young people and the elderly.
The day ended with tea, jam and cream scones.
A beach barbecue was held at Seaton Beach on Tuesday, July 2, when Trefoil Guild members from Liskeard, Looe, Torpoint, Saltash and Plymouth met in warm sunshine. Last year it was cancelled due to heavy rain.
Saltash group organised the event and their Chairperson, Mrs Shirley Smith welcomed guests. Liskeard/Looe will be organising a bowling event at Looe for all the Guilds. Members were sorry to hear of the death of Mrs Margaret Jackson well known Trefoil member of Liskeard who had been in many positions in the Guide Movement over the years. Her funeral service will be at St Martin’s Church, Liskeard on July 16.
Lanreath
Football Club
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw June 2024: 1st prize, Monika Lewis £30; 2nd prize, Chris Deacon £20; 3rd prize, Nathan Warren £10.
Lanreath Walking Group
On Monday, July 1, nine members of the Lanreath Walking Group enjoyed a hike from Minions via the Hurlers to the hidden, sheltered gem of the water-filled Gold Diggings disused quarry on Bodmin Moor.
The group was concerned to find a substantial amount of litter despoiling this beauty spot, apparently left behind by picnicers and including beer cans, bottles and disposable BBQs. Two discarded plastic carrier bags, also found in the quarry, were filled with the litter and disposed of safely after the walker's return to Minions via the Cheesewring.
The Lanreath group would like to make a plea to people having picnics on the moor to take their litter home with them as it's not only unsightly but can also be a danger to animals, who might ingest it.
Looe
Riverside United Church
Sunday, July 14, 11am - Rev Loraine Mellor the chair of the district and superintendent minister will lead the United Service, everyone is very welcome.
Sunday, July 21, 6.30pm - Evening choir service with The Looe Valley Singers, led by Martin O'Connell. Just come along and join us, all donations will go towards the upkeep of our building.
Wednesday CAFE at Riverside serving a variety of delights 10.15am to 2.30pm.
Come along and support this fantastic church located on the Quayside at West Looe.
Dobwall
United Church
On Sunday, July 14, from 9.30am there will be a morning service at Dobwalls United Church.
Quethiock
Horticultural Show
Quethiock Horticultural Show will take place on Saturday, July 20, from 1.30pm on the village playing field.
Come and join us for an afternoon of fun with traditional fair games, raffles, cake, craft and plant stalls, as well as the usual horticultural and craft exhibits in the marquee.
Enjoy home made refreshments and be entertained by Halfway Harmony and Lisa Miners. Prize giving will take place at 4pm.
Free admission to all. In the evening there will be a Ceilidh band, BBQ and cash bar from 7pm – also free to enter.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
There will be morning prayer at 10am on Monday and Wednesday in St Melor’s Church, Linkinhorne.
On Sunday, July 14, there will be Holy Communion with Canon Richard Maynard.
St Paul’s Church
There will be informal worship in St Paul’s Church, Upton Cross, on Sunday, July 14, at 10am.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
On Saturday, June 29, another family bingo evening took place with less attendance on this occasion, mostly owing to such fine weather and holidays.
Nevertheless, there were people from Newton Abbott and Saltash but very few from the village. Thanks to organiser Julia Bath who provides brilliant bingo prizes and she wishes to thank all those who gave raffle prizes, for the help of Trevor and Sue Davies, and to those who did attend to help raise £150 for the upkeep of the hall and Parson’s Meadow.
Stara Woods
Just a reminder that the Working Bees will be meeting again on Wednesday, July 10, for an additional get together from approximately 6pm to 8pm.
Women’s Institute
The next meeting will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Wednesday, July 10, at 7.30pm when the speaker will be Mick Harrison who will be speaking about cyber security. This will be an open meeting for anyone to attend, the fee will be £5.
Connon
Methodist Church
Sunday service on July 14 will be with Norman Rowe at 10am.
Food for Thought and Knit and Natter will resume in the autumn.
Proceed from the Summer Fayre of £830 has been sent to Shelter Box.Thanks to all who made this possible.
St Ive
Village hall
United Service to be held at St Ive Village Hall on Sunday, July 14, starting 10.30am.
Led by Rev Jonathan Budd with Holy Communion. All are welcome.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am.
All are welcome, whatever their background or belief.