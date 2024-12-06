CALLINGTON Town Hall was packed with people and prizes as the Lions hosted their popular Christmas Bingo.
The event has raised more than £1,400 for St Luke’s Hospice.
“Town crier Tony Stentiford entertained with his imaginative bingo calls and oodles of jokes,” said Lion Hayley Patton. “The evening went down a storm with much laughter, joy and festive spirits in such a worthy cause.”
Prizes were donated by main sponsor Oakway Ltd and many other local businesses, and included golf at St Mellion, tickets for the Exeter Chiefs, gin tours, hampers of cheese and Sunday roast ingredients, chocolates and alcohol.
Lions Clubs across the district are jointly raising funds for a new Memorial Garden in the grounds of St Lukes Hospice, Plymouth.