A TOWN council is helping to make its community a safer place to live by training staff and installing a dedicated defibrillator.
Members of Callington Town Council heard a presentation from PCS Medical Services before debating the matter at their last meeting.
It was agreed that the council would rent a defibrillator which will be housed in the front office of the Town Hall.
The yearly cost will be found by reducing the council’s cost of living budget from £5,000 to £4,500 and creating a new ‘Defibrillator’ budget; this will cover the annual hire of the new equipment, plus consumables for other defibrillators in the town.
Staff at the Town Hall are already first aid trained in order to assist anyone who should need help.