CORNWALL Community Foundation (CCF) celebrated two decades of charity support at Truro Cathedral last week.
Since 2004, the foundation has distributed over £20 million to more than 8,000 groups across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, helping communities of all ages and abilities to overcome challenges of disadvantage, exclusion and poverty.
Organisations from across the Duchy – including Citizens Advice Cornwall, KBSK Performing Arts CIC, Blind at Sea, Cornwall Pride, The Hugs Foundation, A Band of Brothers and Swamp Circus - gathered to mark this achievement.
Beach Guardian brought a large jellyfish sculpture crafted from ghost gear – lost and discarded fishing nets and ropes – collected from the seven bays around Padstow by students from Wadebridge High School, and suspended it from the cathedral ceiling.
Attendees were invited to share their hopes for Cornwall and its communities over the next 20 years; these were written down and will be added to a time capsule, to be buried on the Trewithen estate in December and opened in 2044.
Proceedings were opened by CCF president and Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, who spoke about Cornwall’s reliance on the groups working tirelessly in their communities and the donors supporting their work.
“When I first heard of the idea of starting CCF, I thought, does Cornwall really need another charity? That shows how little I knew about Cornwall then. As it has shown over the years, the answer was a resounding yes, yes, yes.
“It started small, but my, how it has grown. At the end of its first year, it had a commendable £300,000 in funds; it now gives over £3 million in grants and has over £12-million in endowment funds.”
Speakers included Mari Eggins, CEO of Carefree Cornwall, which works with foster carers across the Duchy; and Abi Hutchinson, co-founder of Black Voices Cornwall (BVC). Both shared the need for projects like theirs in Cornwall, and the impact grant funding has had on allowing them to make the changes needed.
With CCF’s support, Black Voices Cornwall has run free cultural events, showcasing local artists and ensuring fair pay and created and shared educational resources. “No charity runs on good faith alone, and it is at times when we require the support of our local stakeholders that CCF proudly steps forward to make our work possible,” said Abi.
The presentations also featured performances from Poundstock singer-songwriter Kitty Crocker, who was awarded funds in 2023 to release her first EP; and Drama Express, a charity developing the potential of children and young people with additional needs through performing arts. Their song It’s OK To Be Different showed the range of talent on display and the positive difference the charity’s work is making in young people’s lives.
CCF board of trustees chairman Kim Conchie spoke of how a survey showed that 87 per cent of Cornwall residents were happy with their lives here, meaning 13 per cent were not. “That equates to nearly 60,000 people who are living in unacceptable housing, older people who can’t keep themselves warm and have no regular visitors, young people who feel they have no hope for the future, and those suffering addiction, abuse and distress,” he said.
He added that Lawhitton-based CCF would be setting out its strategy for the next four years in the New Year, with a focus on addressing the housing crisis and cutting through red tape to support those most at risk of homelessness.
CCF was founded in 2003 by the late Lady Mary Holborow, then Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, and Michael Galsworthy who was present at the celebration. “I feel a sense of great pride and deep gratitude for what Cornwall is doing,” he said.
“The help CCF has brought to virtually every sector of our local economy, whether in kind or financial, has been extraordinary. When we started, we were relatively impoverished but we had a commonality of effort, determination, inspiration and generosity. We have come a long way, but there is still a lot to do.” Trelya - the Cornish word for ‘change’ – is an award-winning charity working to improve health and wellbeing in West Cornwall. More than 800 individuals access its community centre annually, using services including an Ofsted excellent-rated nursery, financial advice and a food larder providing fresh produce to those in need.
Finance and administration directorAlison Elvey said funding from CCF’s Surviving Winter Fund had been used to give food vouchers to those in need. “CCF funding is crucial. It’s not just the money, it’s also the connections and the support – being made to feel welcome.”
Mylor-based Blind at Sea enables visually impaired people to sail boats in the company of sighted volunteers. “CCF is our biggest funder - we wouldn’t be here without it,” said volunteer skipper Richard Lawrie.