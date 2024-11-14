“The help CCF has brought to virtually every sector of our local economy, whether in kind or financial, has been extraordinary. When we started, we were relatively impoverished but we had a commonality of effort, determination, inspiration and generosity. We have come a long way, but there is still a lot to do.” Trelya - the Cornish word for ‘change’ – is an award-winning charity working to improve health and wellbeing in West Cornwall. More than 800 individuals access its community centre annually, using services including an Ofsted excellent-rated nursery, financial advice and a food larder providing fresh produce to those in need.