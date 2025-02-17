Explaining that he got into stitch-crafts when he started to crochet on long haul flights to pass the time, he then branched out into cross stitch and eventually made a bag using his wife’s long forgotten sewing machine. He just couldn’t stop and eventually was convinced to apply for ‘that busy bee show’ by fellow posties. The application process involved interviews and an actual test day in Leeds (where all filming is done for the show). He was successful and spoke about the creations with passion which were displayed as a colourful rail. Challenges included: made to measure (with an amazing model called Tiger), the transformation (using materials such as a wind break to make a coat), a dress for a child, and culminated in the beautiful two in one dress which his daughter proudly modelled in the final. He spoke of the tight team of people behind the scenes and even made shirts for all of the crew. He wore his ‘Esme’ shirt at the event which she has approved! Since the show, he has attended awards, been a judge, engaged in podcasts and radio shows and displayed at exhibitions. As Tony is an advocate for sewing for mental health, Pensilva WI were happy that this event raised over £200 for Tony’s chosen charities including CALM and Mind.