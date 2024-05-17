Coad’s Green
Women’s Institute
At the May meeting of the Coad’s Green WI president Linda Willan not only introduced the speaker, Graham Parker and his assistant Jamie, but also their charge, a beautiful European Barn Owl, whose name was Nina.
The owl’s temperament and her love of people endeared the captive audience immediately. Graham, who had worked as a handler, had nurtured the bird since her incubation from an egg. He has an aviary in which to keep her, as she would never survive in the wild. The bond between the two of them was obvious. Apparently, she is a bit of a diva and nothing disturbs her placid nature other than the attention he gives to the family dog.
Nina is a therapy owl and works with Graham on his “Owl Show and Tell” experiences. They spend time in schools, colleges and care homes where participants are able to stroke the owl or hold her themselves, with the help of a gauntlet. Nina’s demeanour was impeccable as she was introduced to Coad’s Green members and many had the privilege of handling her.
It was interesting to learn about the habitats of the seven different types of owl that are found in the United Kingdom. The most common species is the Tawny Owl.
Daphne Tucker gave the vote of thanks for a very special talk and reminded us of the way that wild life enhances our lives.
In the business part of the meeting, the resolution for this year’s national WI campaign was discussed. The focus for 2024 is on ‘Dental Health Matters’ and the chronic shortage and lack of access to NHS dentists. The WI would be seeking to put pressure on the government to provide more training places and encourage retention. The support for the resolution was unanimous and this vote will be carried to the annual general meeting.
Dates for the diaries include a group meeting with members from Launceston, Altarnun and Lezant on September 25 at the village hall in Coad’s Green.
The competition winners were Jackie Stephens in first place, with Alison Gribble in second and Vivienne Daniel in third. Linda Willan took first place for the flower-of-the-month, followed by Vivienne Daniel in second place and Jackie Stephens in third.
Birthday flowers were presented to Jackie Stephens, Vivienne Daniel, Celia Jennings, Pat Mallett and Janet Ham.
Gerry Rennie won the draw and provided the refreshments with Daphne Tucker and Margaret Hope.
The next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 12, at 7.30pm, in the chapel parlour at Coad’s Green when guest speaker, Paul Adkins will be talking on the subject of acupuncture.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
A journey of more than 6,000 miles made by a woman in a time (1900) when this would have been unheard of was the introduction to this month’s talk. Daniéla Barnard (attractions manager at ‘the story of Emily’ in St Ive) spoke about the life of Emily Hobhouse, including her work in the Anglo-Boer war and the exciting development of the Rectory and grounds in St Ive where Emily was born and lived until she was 34.
From a young age, growing up in Cornwall, Emily always wanted more. Eventually, she was appointed secretary of the women's branch of the South African Conciliation Committee, went onto found the Distress Fund for South African Women and Children then sailed to Cape Colony to distribute this. She discovered the many camps and the poor conditions in these and gained widespread recognition in South Africa for her work with the women and children in the camps. She championed hope and left behind a legacy of compassion. “Liberty is the equal right and heritage of every child of man, without distinction of race, colour or sex.” (Emily Hobhouse 1913). Her life was full of involvement in many causes.
The site in St Ive is a bridge between the events in South Africa and her childhood home in Cornwall, telling her story. The Rectory is a glimpse into Emily’s life in 1875 and is open from May 16. The restaurant will be serving delicious heritage food, the gardens and grounds (including the ‘mound’ with a telescope at the top!) are available to explore. At a later date, the war rooms will also be open to experience. More details can be found on the website: thestoryofemily.com
Members were all very keen to go and visit this local site and find out more.
No birthdays in May, two from April: Hilary Clatworthy and Pauline Caffery.
Competition winners: Monthly competition – A Victorian artefact: 1, Jo Hodgkinson; 2, Mary Yates; 3, Pauline Caffery. Flower of the month: 1, Alison Willis; 2, Sue Hill; 3, Pauline Caffery.
The next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 12, 7.15pm in Millennium House when Lois Taylor will be leading us in sitting and standing exercises. New members and visitors are welcome to come along.
Altarnun
Women’s Institute
On Thursday, May 2, at 2pm, fourteen WI members descended on Anvil Cottage in Five Lanes, home of our President, Kate Sibborn, for a garden party. There were four apologies for absence.
I ask myself “who is a most excellent gardener and who is the best hostess with the mostest” with homemade fare of cakes and sandwiches, etcetera, on offer?” Why, Kate Sibborn, the WI president, of course, without doubt. Members all unanimously agree after such an enjoyable afternoon.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
There will be morning prayer at 10am on Monday and Wednesday in St Melor’s Church.
On Sunday, May 26, morning prayer will be at 11am.
Parish hall
The next quiz night will take place at the Parish Hall in Upton Cross on Saturday, May 25. 6.30pm for 7pm start.
Teams of up to six, £2 per player. £40 first prize, bring own nibbles and tipples. Booking essential [email protected]
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The annual general meeting took place on Thursday, May 16, when Andrew Davy agreed to continue in office as chairman for just one more year until May 2025.
Also remaining unchanged is treasurer Sandy Dale and secretary Jan Norman. There were no resignations from the committee but younger members of the community would be welcomed and if interested please attend the next committee meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 19, at 7pm.
There will be another Family Bingo evening on Saturday, June 29, and the annual carnival and summer fayre will take place on Saturday, July 20. There is no theme this year so please take part in whatever you wish to represent, meeting in the usual Rillaton field at 1pm to walk to Parson’s Meadow, led by Launceston Silver Band for the Summer Fayre and Duck Race and Model Raft Race. More details later.
Fluffy Pink Pig Racing
This event took place in Rilla Mill Village Hall on Saturday, May 11, with many families enjoying the fun of the evening. £888 was made for the upkeep of the hall and Parson’s Meadow.
A vote of thanks was given by Chairman, Andrew Davy to Simon Morse for organising the event in conjunction with “Pink Pig Racing SW - Newton Abbot Rotary Club. He also thanked the race sponsors - SMGB (Simon Morse General Building), Chris Rounsevell, Emily Goodey on behalf of Upton Cross ACE Academy, Owna Mobile Device Repair, The Manor House Inn, and Dartmoor Brewery. His own firm Andrew Davy Electrical also was a sponsor. Thanks also to everyone who sponsored a pig with such fun names too and the kitchen staff and anyone who helped in any way.
St Cleer
St Cleer Memorial Hall
A quiz in aid of St Cleer Church to be held in St Cleer Memorial Hall on May 31.
Doors and licensed bar open at 7pm. Quiz starts at 7.30pm. Teams of up to six people. £2.50 per person.
Book a table in advance by emailing [email protected] or texting 07753 728697 with a name and how many seats are required. If there are less than six the organisers will try and fit people in.
Plus a raffle. Nibbles provided. Bring your own snacks.