From a young age, growing up in Cornwall, Emily always wanted more. Eventually, she was appointed secretary of the women's branch of the South African Conciliation Committee, went onto found the Distress Fund for South African Women and Children then sailed to Cape Colony to distribute this. She discovered the many camps and the poor conditions in these and gained widespread recognition in South Africa for her work with the women and children in the camps. She championed hope and left behind a legacy of compassion. “Liberty is the equal right and heritage of every child of man, without distinction of race, colour or sex.” (Emily Hobhouse 1913). Her life was full of involvement in many causes.