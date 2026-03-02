Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
RESIDENTS, past and present cast and crew, came along to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate four decades of creativity at the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall at the Exhibition put on by the Village Hall Drama Group. On display were programmes, photos, props and costumes from many of the productions. It was lovely to see members of the community sharing the experiences on and off the stage.
The following Saturday was the first of the five sell out performances of 'Jack and the Beanstalk'. A giant of a pantomime with a host of wonderful comedy characters, not forgetting Buttercup the cow.
Marian Candy, director, next took to the stage to thank all the cast and crew who have been involved in the Drama Group, which started in 1985 and performed the first panto 'Jack and the Beanstalk' in 1986. She also asked everyone to remember those who are no longer with us. The audience then joined in with the final number 'Fame', after which the cast left through the audience to loud cheers and rapturous applause.
The music, lighting and sounds helped bring the panto to life as did the songs and dances performed by the cast. And no panto could be put on without the backstage crew, changing the scenery and ensuring the props were in the right place, the choreographer, costume and prop makers, the prompt and everyone's favourite, the bartenders.
Everyone agreed it was one of the best ever pantos and are all looking forward to the next one.
Cast members: Jack: Mel Odell, Jill: Pam Evans, Dame Tilly Trot: Anthony Uzolins, Simple Simon: Andy Langford, Grotviler: Adrian Ward, Fairy Harricot Vert: Trish Rogan, Grabbit and Leggit: Kim James and Sacha Pearce, Lady Lotsadosh: Cathy Jaycock, Giant Blunderebore: Simon Jackcock, Buttercup: Steve and Hazel Cotton, Mayor: Jules Jaycock, Maisie: Jennifer Bewick, George: Jane Mather, Jenny and the Golden Hen: Mandy Smith, Bill and Ben: Ann Clark and Scott Southam, Harp: Lesley Rogan and Susan Pidgen, Chorus: Cathy Jaycock, Elaine Moorie, Jane Mather, Jeff Rees, Lesley Rogan, Mandy Smith, Simon Jaycock and Susan Pidgen.
Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock
ON Sunday, March 8, there will be a joint service at Trevelmond with Martin O'Connell at 10 am.
News from around Linkinhorne
CHURCH services — St Melor's, Linkinhorne, Mondays weekly, morning prayer at 10am. On Sunday, March 8, Holy Communion at 11am, with Rev Steve Payne. St Pauls, Upton Cross, Sunday, March 8, informal worship at 10am.
Recycling for Charities — Ursula Crouch, Ali Humphreys & Norma Draper report that thankfully the Blue Bins at Upton Cross survived the storms, most probably in their more sheltered position behind the Parish Hall.
On December, December 12, they were very busy with the massive toy giveaway of donated items at Tesco in Callington. Children and adults were persuaded children and their adults to take as many as they could in return for a donation. £183 was given between Kicks /count (who aim to reduce still births, East Cornwall Search and Rescue, Hill Ponies and local schools.
Please continue to give cans, flattened if possible, from beer, cider and soft drinks. Also tin foil balled up. Please go to www.south-hill.co.uk/charity-recycling to find out what can and cannot be accepted or telephone Ursula on 07969 780358.
March 18, is Global Recycling Day which is celebrated every year and is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of recycling and its role in protecting the environment. The day was created by Ranjik Baxi who coined the term "7th Resource" to recognise recyclables alongside the 6 major resources of water, air, coal, oil, natural gas and minerals. The day was designed to highlight the importance of recycling in preserving primary sources and to encourage individuals, organisations and governments to view waster as an opportunity rather than mere refuse, There is much more information on-line. Many thanks for all those who contribute to the Blue Bins and that we all continue to do so.
Working Bees at Stara Woods — Anyone willing to help please meet at 10am at the entrance to the woods. Anyone very welcome to join the team to help keep the woods in a good safe place for everyone to enjoy.
Women’s Institute — The next meeting will take place in the Rilla Mill Retreat Centre at 2pm on Monday, March 9.
Parish council — The next meeting will be held in the Cross Link Centre (next to St Paul's Church) at Upton Cross on Monday, March 9, at 7.30pm
Liskeard Flower Club
IN February the club thoroughly enjoyed their annual dinner which was held in East Taphouse Hall, and prepared by Sue and Mike from Tapenades. This was followed by a Beetle Drive, much to the enjoyment of members.
Our next Demonstration will be on Thursday, March 12, at 2pm in the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. This is a demonstration by Karen Smith from Totnes, entitled "Let the Flowers Talk".
New and old members are very welcome to attend. Further details from Brenda Bolton, tel: 07714 684344. Club website: https/Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com. Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
Lanreath Village Hall
THE Lanreath Amenities bingo evening will be held on Wednesday, March 11, in Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30p.
Excellent prizes to be won first and second lines.
Full house prizes of veg-meat boxes plus fruit boxes.
Tea, coffee and biscuits available plus raffle and a money game.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Lanreath Football Club
THE results of the Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw for February are: 1st, Monika Lewis £30; 2nd, Connor Haddock £20; 3rd, Debbie Guinan £10.
Torpoint Women’s Institute
THE president Carina Davis welcomed everyone to the meeting including our guest speaker Jane Richardson who gave us a talk on Medical Detection Dogs.
Dogs are the best smelling machines in the world. The charity started in 2008. They are trained to detect cancer from samples of breath, urine or sweat. Each disease has an odour fingerprint which trained dogs can detect. They are trained to detect only one type of cancer. Milton Keynes is where the test centre is based. Dogs take anything from one and a half to two years to train and have a good temperament similar to a guide dog. The dogs live with a family and are brought to the test centre. They are there between 9am and 4pm although they do only work for 20 minutes and then have a break. They are very good at detecting prostate cancer which as we all know early Detection is vital. There are also children with Type 1 diabetes have medical dogs which help them live normal lives. It was a very informative talk which we all thoroughly enjoyed.
Competitions: Flower of the month — 1st Jean Morgan; 2nd Sandy Luscombe. Letter T — 1st Jean Morgan; 2nd Sandy Luscombe; 3rd Barbara Gates.
A lovely evening was had by all. The next meeting will be on March 25 at St James Church Hall at 7.30pm. All newcomers are welcome.
Dobwalls United Church
ON Thursday, March 5, from 2pm there will be Knit & Natter at Dobwalls United Church.
Then, on Sunday, March 8, from 9.30am there will be a morning service.
Sheviock Village Hall, Torpoint
THE UK Sepsis Trust’s next book sale will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 10am til 5pm.
The venue is Sheviock Village Hall, Crafthole. Free parking.
Community Church in St Cleer
THE members of Cleerway Community Church meet on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and includes cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour. Everyone is welcome.
South Hill Women’s Institute
MEMBERS of South Hill WI enjoyed a practical and engaging demonstration at their recent meeting, when local willow weaver Carol Horsington showed how to create a traditional wigwam plant support for the garden.
Carol began by explaining how willow is grown and harvested before demonstrating how to select suitable rods for strength and flexibility.
Following the demonstration, Carol generously raffled the completed willow support among members.
The evening also provided an opportunity for hands-on creativity. Several members tried their hand at shaping willow into heart-shaped frames, bending and securing the supple rods under Carol’s guidance, and there was much laughter as confidence grew and designs took shape.
A vote of thanks was given by Christine Fazackerley and president Janet Corrigan for an inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable demonstration.
The demonstration concluded with refreshments and lively conversation, with some members expressing interest in attending a future workshop.
South Hill WI meets on the first Wednesday of the month at the parish hall in Golberdon at 7.15pm. New members and visitors are always welcome.
