Dogs are the best smelling machines in the world. The charity started in 2008. They are trained to detect cancer from samples of breath, urine or sweat. Each disease has an odour fingerprint which trained dogs can detect. They are trained to detect only one type of cancer. Milton Keynes is where the test centre is based. Dogs take anything from one and a half to two years to train and have a good temperament similar to a guide dog. The dogs live with a family and are brought to the test centre. They are there between 9am and 4pm although they do only work for 20 minutes and then have a break. They are very good at detecting prostate cancer which as we all know early Detection is vital. There are also children with Type 1 diabetes have medical dogs which help them live normal lives. It was a very informative talk which we all thoroughly enjoyed.