Pelynt
Social Club
The annual Ian Chudleigh Memorial Dart Shield was held at Pelynt Social Club. Winners were Tommy Davie and Barrie Evans. Runners-up were Adam Driver and Mark Jefferies.
Trophies were presented by Linda Libby (sister). The amount raised including a generous donation from Polperro Dart's League was £600 for the British Heart Foundation.
Thanks were expressed to Andy Grant, Kate Hudson Lynda Maxwell for making the evening a success.
Saltash
Old Cornwall Society
The destruction of the historic Saltash Waterside in the 1950’s also destroyed the community spirit of what had been the ancient heart of Saltash. A group of residents who called themselves the ‘tidewatchers’ decided to restore this spirit through the establishment of a community centre. Thus in the 1980’s plans evolved for what was to become the Ashtorre Community Centre.
The history of Ashtorre ‘from humble beginnings’ was described to Saltash Old Cornwall Society by Lynn and Tony Marsh who have presided over it from its beginning, Lynn being the daughter of former ferry captain the late Gerald Truscott who initiated the project. Tales were told of the initial difficulties and the acquisition of building materials as the building arose above the ferry slipway under the historic railway bridge.
Following the opening on St Piran’s Day by folk singer Brenda Wotton the centre has continued to provide refreshment for all with its superb river views from the balcony.
Lynn and Tony also described many of the memorable events which they have organised there to celebrate Saltash and the Waterside. Many present remembered in particular the Brunel 150 celebrations with the walk over the Royal Albert Bridge and the spectacular firework display from the road bridge. There have also ben Drake commemorations and a launching of a replica ferry to mark the anniversary of the Saltash ferry’s last run. Sadly, said Lynn, increased regulation and bureaucracy now make organising such events impractical.
In his vote of thanks society secretary Martin Lister congratulated the speakers for maintaining the tide watchers’ project of a friendly and welcoming community facility while providing the wider community with so many memorable public events.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Weekday service - Mondays only at 10am.
Sunday, March 16 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
Saturday, March 15 - Messy Church at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre 9.30am to noon.
Sunday, March 16 - Methodist Communion at St Paul’s, Upton Cross at 9.15am.
Linkinhorne History Group
New chairman, Sally Ellicott and committee have discussed to implement a new project for the whole community ‘Legacy 25 - Our story’.
On Saturday, March 1, members of the community were able to speak to Simon Parker (journalist and writer) for interview techniques, Chris Barnard (professional photographer) and Jack Harries (videoing techniques). The vision is to produce a series of 25 interviews by a cross section of locals who have lived here all or most of their lives, to record a wider range of thoughts, memories and anecdotes from the wider community of those who have chosen to settle here in Linkinhorne parish.
For instance - a photographic competition of the images best representing the parish. eg. places of interest & events. Twenty-five will be chosen for an exhibition at Sterts in Upton Cross in the Autumn. The deadline is 1st June please.
Walks are planned:
Sunday, March 30 - Photographic safari walk with Chris Barnard along the River Lynher from Rilla Mill, meet at Rilla Mill Village Hall at 2pm.
April 13 - History of St Melor’s Church, Linkinhorne at 2.30pm with Andrew Doney.
May 8 - At Rilla Mill Village Hall at 7.30pm Peter Sharp will reveal the men and their stories who are listed on the War Memorial at Upton Cross.
June 1 - “Rising of the Phoenix Mine through the Ages” with Iain Rowe - meet at the Hurler’s car park at 1.30pm.
June 8 - A Circular Walk with Mark Camp in Henwood, Sharp Tor and Bearah Tor. Meet at Wardbrook at 1.30pm.
June 15 - Picnic at Tregarrick Tor for a romp around the moor and picnic on the Tor. Meet at the Hurler’s Car Park at Minions at 11.30am.
Downderry
Village Hall
There is to be a ‘Casino & Auction Night’ in the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall on Saturday, April 5.
Tickets are now on sale for our next major event in aid of our 'Save our Village Hall' appeal. Theme - James Bond, so dress to impress! You will receive bubbles on arrival and a photo opportunity. There will be 3 casino tables (roulette & blackjack), canopies, cocktails and a reasonably priced bar. And to end the evening there will be music giving you a chance to show your dance moves. Carriages at 11.30pm. The online auction will open on 29th March with many amazing items. Tickets can be booked online at www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk or email [email protected]
There are only 50 tickets, so book early.
Connon
Methodist Church
There will be a March 15 coffee morning from 10am to noon.
Donations in aid of Mount Edgecumbe Hospice and Connon Chapel. Home made cakes and preserve stall.
On Sunday, March 16 there will be the cluster service with Rev Janet Park at 10am. Holy Communion.
Then, on March 17, Knit and Natter will be helf from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The communion service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Bodmin
Bodmin Community Pantomime
A much loved community pantomime group has said it is grateful for all those who helped make this year’s performance a success.
Four successful and acclaimed performances were held at Bodmin Methodist Church, with crowds flocking to the venue to enjoy the traditional entertainment created with love by amateur dramatics.
This year’s event was made possible by donations and support from a number of organisations and businesses as the community came together to help the group make it happen.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Community Pantomime group said: “Thats a wrap for this year. We’d like to thank you every single person who came to our pantomime of cinderella at Bodmin Methodist Church after four awesome performances.
Thanks so much to the people of Bodmin Methodist Church for letting use their church for this great pantomime. We love the venue and the people are so lovely and come to see us in their church. Well done to all cast and crew who were all flawless again. We have had so much positive feedback from our devoted public.
“Many who came to see us last year but some who didn't and said they will be back, which is why we do it. Thanks to the Bodmin community for their ongoing support.
“We had donations from Bodmin MAD community bingo, Bodmin Fireworks Committee as well as Proper Cornish and we borrowed the stage from the Beat and some equipment from Bodmin Theatre Company.
We also borrowed an important piece of prop from Martin and Budge Menswear. Thanks very much to everyone we are so very grateful.
“We will see you all next year so keep a look out for our future announcements.We are always looking for new cast and crew to come and join our pantomime family for the next performance.
“One other thing - we might see you at the carnival.”