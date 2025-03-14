AMBITIOUS young chef Charlie D’Lima, from Saltash, came agonisingly close to securing a spot in the final of the prestigious Roux Scholarship, one of the most sought-after culinary competitions in the UK.
Despite the narrow miss, the 25-year-old, who was one of 18 chefs taking part in the regional finals, remains determined to build on the experience, using it as motivation to refine his skills and push his craft to new heights.
Currently honing his culinary expertise at Crocadon Farm, near St Mellion, Charlie says he is committed to learning from the entire competition - described as the industry’s “holy grail” - and further develop his talents working under Dan Cox, himself a former Roux Scholarship winner.
“Obviously I was disappointed not to advance further in the competition, but I will take so much from the whole experience,” said Charlie, whose career saw him initially work at the No.6 restaurant in Padstow, as well as Petrus in London, before he settled at Crocadon Farm almost two years ago.
Having reached the regional finals for a second time, Charlie knew the challenge of impressing judges Michel Roux Jr, Sat Bains, Simon Hulstone and Rachel Humphrey would be no easy task.
The challenge for all 18 chefs, plus two reserves, was to deliver their written recipes that had to use two whole red gurnards between 700-900g, 600g of live St Austell deep sea mussels, some fresh or dried dulse seaweed, together with two simple or composed accompaniments, one of which had to include parsnips.
The recipe applications were blind-judged with the chefs having two-and-a-half hours cooking time for the dish, alongside a dessert to serve four people made from a mystery box of ingredients given on the day.
“As you would expect at this level, the standard of chefs and the food on offer was right up there,” added Charlie. “Getting the feedback after from the judges, they told me what they liked, what I could do better, as well as the elements that they were looking for.
“I was pleased with how I did overall, but I was probably trying to tick the wrong boxes. Next time I would go for a more classical approach and focus on the simplicity a bit more. That said, I’m pleased to have got to the stage I did. Even though it’s a competition, it’s also a scholarship, so the judges just want you to learn from the experience and look to get better.”
The six chefs advancing to the final, which will take place at the Alain Roux Culinary School at the Waterside Inn on April 14, are Katherine Altham, Liam Anderson, Erin Jackson Yates, Craig Johnston, Oliver Robinson and Nikoletta Theofylaktidou.
The 2025 Roux Scholar will be announced at a prestigious award ceremony followed by a special dinner at Coworth Park in Berkshire.
The event will be attended by sponsors, judges and finalists with the winner receiving up to £12,000m a two-month stage at a three-star Michelin restaurant anywhere in the world, or the option of a bespoke training programme tailored to their interests and skills gaps.