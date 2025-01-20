Therefore, well over a month since the last meeting and still the main topic of discussions related to the progress being made to lobby for a proper solution to the Plusha junction safety issues. The efforts of the Safer Plusha Action Group in conjunction with our tireless Cornwall Councillor Adrian Parsons and MP Ben Maguire have certainly made an impact in aligning a campaign aimed at taking out the half-baked proposals that are currently on the National Highways table. It was reported that every possible opportunity is being taken to get in front of those who can influence National Highways to build a substantive graded junction at Plusha and not make permanent the temporary solution that continues to cause havoc. Unfortunately, the issues of time and money are getting in the way of a clear hope of success, a hurdle Adrian is looking to navigate, by gaining Cornwall Council’s formal support and financial commitment to kick start the momentum towards gaining favour with the Department for Transport.