Bodmin
Hugs Foundation
The Hugs Foundation, a charity that offers rescue and rehoming of horses and ponies, as well as wellbeing support to families have been awarded a grant of £8,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.
The grant will enabled the charity to create an eco-friendly, interactive, sustainable play area that will offer a facility where families who have children with complex needs can relax, build confidence, engage in imaginative play, have fun and learn new skills.
Laura Dennis, fundraising manager at The Hugs Foundation said: "The Hugs Foundation are absolutely thrilled to have received this incredible grant from the Morrisons Foundation.
“With this funding, we have been able to install a fantastic new facility for our children and young people's well-being project, an eco-friendly sensory trail to aid emotional regulation and help with strength, coordination and safe risk taking.
“We are excited for our local community to have this amazing new facility. Thank you to the Morrisons Foundation for their kindness and helping so many communities in need."
Martin Henderson, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Bodmin, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.
The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.
Martin said: “It is an absolute pleasure to make this donation to such a wonderful, local charity. The Hugs Foundation helps literally hundreds of children every year, many of which have additional and complex needs, so this new play area will make a huge difference to the lives of families for many years to come.”
“I’m delighted that my recommendation of The Hugs Foundation was able to be supported by the Morrisons Foundation.”
St Ive
Village Hall
On Sunday, January 26, the united service will be held at St Ive Village Hall, starting at 10.30am. Thus will be led by Marguerite Smith.
A time of chat with tea/coffee will follow the service. All are welcome.
Callington and St Ive
Wesley Guild
The next meeting will be held on Monday, February 3, at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room, 7.30pm.
The guest speaker will be Rev Tom White, who's talk will be on his pilgrimage to French Camino de Santiago. All are welcome.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
Thursday, January 23 — 2pm, Knit & Knatter
Sunday, January 26 — 9.30am, morning service.
Tuesday, January 28 — 11am, Warm Space.
Connon
Methodist Church
January 25, Soup and Sweet Lunch from noon to 2pm.
January 26, Sunday service with Norman Rowe at 10am.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
There will be morning prayer in St Melor’s Church on Mondays only at 10am.
Morning prayer will be held at 11am on Sunday, January 26.
St Paul’s Church
There will be a ‘Meet & Eat Breakfast’ at the Cross Link Centre at 10am on Sunday, January 26.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
The Beaver Colony have continued working towards their First Aid Badge, enjoyed a craft evening, played party games followed by a special visit with gifts. Guess who?
The Cubs and Scouts have been team building, also played games, had a uniform inspection, hiked around Sibleyback Lake and also enjoyed a party with prizes for the best outfits. Well done to everyone. Report by Sarah Doney, PRO.
Parish hall
A quiz night will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Saturday, January 25, 7pm for 7.30pm start. The cost is £2 per player, a maximum of six per team. £40 prize for the winning team. Bring your own drinks and nibbles. Booking essential.
Altarnun
Parish Council
The January council meeting took place one week later than scheduled due to the snowy weather conditions that prevailed on the evening of January 8 and led to the closure of the A30 at Bolventor and the disruption of many peoples plans and likewise our meeting!
Therefore, well over a month since the last meeting and still the main topic of discussions related to the progress being made to lobby for a proper solution to the Plusha junction safety issues. The efforts of the Safer Plusha Action Group in conjunction with our tireless Cornwall Councillor Adrian Parsons and MP Ben Maguire have certainly made an impact in aligning a campaign aimed at taking out the half-baked proposals that are currently on the National Highways table. It was reported that every possible opportunity is being taken to get in front of those who can influence National Highways to build a substantive graded junction at Plusha and not make permanent the temporary solution that continues to cause havoc. Unfortunately, the issues of time and money are getting in the way of a clear hope of success, a hurdle Adrian is looking to navigate, by gaining Cornwall Council’s formal support and financial commitment to kick start the momentum towards gaining favour with the Department for Transport.
Altarnun councillors were pleased to fund the last tranche of money needed to complete the Pipers Pool and Trewint superfast fibre Broadband scheme. Initially the parish was asked to underwrite a grant backed figure in excess of £92,000, being subject to the consumers subscriptions. It was particularly pleasing that after a successful take up of services, the final figure was only just short of £9,000. It was reported to the meeting that consumers are now seeing the real benefits of superfast Broadband which is making a real difference to their businesses and overall connectivity.
In planning matters this month councillors supported the application for the reduction of three trees at The Vicarage, Altarnun for safety reasons, after a recent event caused damage to an adjoining property when a tree limb fell. Also calling for Altarnun Parish Councils’ consultee involvement was an application for an extension to Jollsground Barn at Trewint. This was also supported after discussion and was seen to be a sympathetic development to enhance the existing property. Although it was noted the applicants may have to pay close attention to the presence of bats.
The meeting heard that whilst the Altarnun Christmas lights were enjoyed by residents and visitors alike the weather this year was not a friend to say the least. Adverse conditions forced the cancellation of a big event scheduled for the grand ‘switch on’ and also caused the river to rise to levels not seen since 2009, thus washing away lights and equipment that were painstakingly installed as part of the spectacle. However, we are pleased to say that this has no way deterred our stalwart volunteers from doing it all again next year albeit with some amended plans!
All other goings on, which in the main were ‘housekeeping matters’ concerned with the control of costs, all of which will be published in the full minutes as usual.
The February parish council meeting is to be held on Wednesday 5th February 2025 at 7.30pm in Altarnun Village Hall. All are very welcome.