TWO former classmates at Dobwalls CP School are looking to organise a reunion for any pupils who attended the village school between 1965 and 1975.
Steve Finch and Dianne Worth are reaching out to anyone still in the village, or indeed anyone who is in touch with anyone from that period, to contact them about the proposed event.
The date they are looking at holding the reunion is on Saturday, July 19, at the Dobwalls Football Club.
“We chose that age range as it will be between 50 and 60 years since we all started,” explained Steve.
Anyone keen to find out more is asked to email Steve on [email protected] or Dianne on [email protected]