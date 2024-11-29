They provide moorland rescue, search for missing and lost people, mineshaft rescue 365 days of the year. They also cover marathons that entail running across rough terrain in the South West. They are also on call to assist with mountain rescue in other parts of the country if requested. The Search and Rescue was initially introduced in 1965 until 1985. It was then re-introduced in Cornwall in 2000. In 2019 Cornwall was split into a South and East Region for Search and Rescue. They help locate elderly missing people, those with mental health issues and also children. They have to do late night navigation and will also get calls from the Police if help is needed in finding anyone. Helicopter safety training is done every year and to kit out one member costs £1500. They also have three Search and Rescue dogs and it can take anything from 18 months to 3 years to train them, but when trained can do the work of 20 people. What a fantastic and interesting talk which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.