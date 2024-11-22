Our next meeting is being held on December 5 at 2.30pm in Liskeard Public Hall. Please note the change of venue and time. The demonstrator is Christine Harrigton from Rilla Mill whose title is “Countdown to Christmas”. This should be a very enjoyable demonstration. As this is a Christmas demonstration, it is open to the public to attend. Admission tickets can be bought at the door and costs £5 to include refreshments. New and old Members are most welcome .