St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
The service in Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock, on September 1 was with David Wenmoth.
Sunday, September, 8, Sunday Service with Martin O’Connell planned start at 10 am.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Refreshments are available from 9.45am. The morning service starts at 10.30am and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch.
All are welcome, whatever their background or belief.
St Cleer Church
St Cleer Church Craft Fair will be held from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15, from 11am to 5pm (3pm on Sunday). There will be various stalls and crafts, homemade produce and products, refreshments, a raffle and free admission. Everyone welcome. To book a stall email [email protected] or call Alison on 01579 343356.
St Ive
St Ive Parish Church
The morning service on Sunday, September 1, held at 11.15am, was led by Rev Martin Sellix with holy communion.
Tea, coffee and chat were served after the service.
St Ive Parish Church will be holding their Harvest Festival service on Sunday, September 15, starting at 11.15am. Led by Rev Li Selman. Donations for the Harvest display will be for the work of Food bank. Refreshments to follow on from the service. All welcome.
Unity Methodist of St Ive
Unity Methodist of St Ive, will be holding their Harvest Festival celebration on Sunday, September 22, starting at 4pm with the service being led by Alan Libby, at the Village Hall. Followed by a Harvest Tea. Donations for the Harvest display will be for Lighthouse Community Centre, Liskeard.All are welcome to come and share a time to celebrate Harvest.
A concert will be given by Callington Gospel Choir, at St Ive Parish Church on Saturday, September 28, starting at 7pm.
St Ive Village Hall
On Sunday, September 8 there will be no service held at St Ive Village Hall. As we will be joining our sister church of Blunts Methodist Chapel as they Celebrate their Harvest Festival, starting at 11am led by Helen Burke. All are welcome
Lanreath
Village hall
Lanreath Amenities Bingo Evening will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open at 6.30pm. Eyes down at 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners.
Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle.
Tea/coffee interval or facilities in the hall include a licensed bar.
Do come and join us all monies raised goes back into the community.
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw August 2024
1st Prize Julie Collins £30
2nd Prize Fee Slade £20
3rd Prize Luke Allen £10
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held at 10am on Monday and Wednesday.
Holy Communion will be held at 11am on Sunday, September 8.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
The last few weeks of the Summer term was fun for the group. The older groups enjoyed Wide games and den building in the woods. The Beavers learnt how to erect a tent and played games. All the groups finished term with marshmallows and a water fight, thoroughly enjoyed by everyone!
They now look forward to next term, especially the Teddy Tumble at St. Melor’s church at Linkinhorne on Sunday 15th September at 4pm followed by tea served in the church.
Report by Sarah Doney, PRO.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next committee meeting will take place on Thursday, September 5, at 7pm.
Stara Woods
Members of the Working Party will meet at 10am as usual on Saturday, September 7. Anyone who would like to help contact Piers Freeman 01579 363748 for more information.
Parish council
The next meeting will take place on Monday, September 9, in Rilla Mill Village Hall at 7.30pm.
Dobwalls
Walking Football
The inaugural over 70's Walking Football day took place at the Sir Ben Ainslie Sports Centre in Truro, a monthly event during the Winter. There were 23 players attending. Dobwalls Walking Football provided two players: Richard Isbell and Keith Brewer (who also attends the Thursday morning session at Liskeard Leisure Centre). Richard and Keith were included in a team that won two and drew two matches.
Looe
Food and Drink Festival
Looe Food and Drink Festival is back again for 2024.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 15. The event features an array of culinary talent, both local and from further afield.
Ben Palmer, festival chef director and banquet winner of this year’s Great British Menu Starter Course, explains “To be honest I am as overwhelmed and excited as everyone else about this stellar line up – its absolutely epic! I’m not really sure how I have pulled it off, but having all of these guys come and take part in something so special for Looe, is pretty emotional for me.
Each one of them is an absolute legend in their own right, most have bossed TV shows like Great British Menu or Masterchef or have smashed it in the kitchen for decades working alongside names like Rick Stein. I am buzzing to see them all demo on the day and am so proud to be helping create this opportunity for Looe.”
Liskeard
Liskeard Hiking Club
The club’s monthly group hike is scheduled for Saturday, September 7. Everyone is welcome to come along.
A club spokesperson added: “I have hiked the route last week (it’s nice) but a couple of the farm gates have been welded shut (due to them falling down) so if you're not mobile enough to climb over a chest height metal gate I wouldn't recommend joining us this time. There are also multiple stiles to navigate. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday. Lets hope the sun is shining and don't forget to bring some water with you.”
Saltash
Tamar Trotters Running Club
With summer sports coming to a close as we approach the cooler months, Tamar Trotters Running Club is launching its ‘couch to 5k’ programme, inviting residents of all running abilities to give it a go.
What are the benefits to taking part in this course? Members get to meet like minded people who all just want to run! There is no pressure as everyone is new to the activity.
A club spokesperson explained: “We have friendly, qualified coaches available for support, advice and tuition. You will be given time to develop stamina and strength and to find out what pace suits you. There will be the opportunity to run with us on other training nights if you wish to take the sport further – but within your own timescales and when you feel you are ready.
“The course sessions take place on Friday evenings, meeting at 6pm at Saltash Rugby Club to start running at 6.15pm. We will run in small groups and each session will last around 30-45 minutes.”
Bodmin
Callywith College
Current year 11 students and their parents and carers are invited to join staff at Callywith College in Bodmin on Wednesday, October 16 2024, 5pm - 8pm to find out more about the study opportunities at the college.
There will be talks from the principal in Temple Lecture Theatre at 5.30pm and 6:30pm. Plus, apply for September 2025 at the Application Station in Temple Learning Resource Centre (T205) with advice and guidance from the admissions team.
Callington
Gorsedh Kernow
The community came out in force for is a special edition of The Ancestor Sessions at The Cornish Ancestor in Callington on September 2.
The event was held as part of the Gorsedh Kernow yn Kelliwik week of Cornish culture and was complete with music, dance and plenty of traditional fun.