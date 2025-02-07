LISKEARD’s mayor Christina Whitty and her consort and husband Terry enjoyed catching up with mayors and friends from around East Cornwall as they attended Launceston’s Civic Service.
The event at the parish church of St Mary Magdalene was the chance for the community to say a big thankyou to members of its local fire service, who were presented with the annual Mayor’s civic award, and to celebrate talented musical performers young and old.
“One of the highlights of the evening was three songs by the Launceston Youth Music Theatre, who were absolutely amazing,” said Cllr Whitty.
“Launceston’s town band, whose youth section recently did well in competition, also played a couple of tunes.
“It was nice to meet up and chat with all the mayors.”