COMMUNITY groups and organisations across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are being invited to apply for a share of £3.5-million in funding as part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
The funding opportunity follows the Government's confirmation of an additional £47.3-million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) to drive economic growth in 2025-26. Managed by Cornwall Council, this funding builds upon the existing three-year SPF allocation of £137-million, which is set to conclude in March 2025.
The latest funding for community projects is open to applicants including charities, community interest companies, charitable incorporated organisations and town and parish councils. There is £2.5-million available through the Community Levelling Up Programme and a further £1,051,100 through the Community Capacity Fund.
Cllr Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “Having secured a fourth year of funding from Government for Cornwall and Scilly we are delighted to be opening applications for these community funds.
“We have already seen the hugely positive impact that funding like this can have on our local communities, and I would urge community groups and organisations to find out more. There is detailed guidance on the Cornwall Council website and our teams are standing by to offer advice and support to applicants.”
Cllr Steve Sims, Isles of Scilly Council portfolio holder for transport, economy and tourism said: “The final allocation of Community Levelling Up funds has been made available to the Islands. To date, the Community Levelling Up Programme has benefitted local community groups such as the Island Haven, Buzza Bus and the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust.”
Local groups seeking funding for projects that could help improve community facilities, contribute to sustainability or remove barriers to participation are encouraged to apply to the final round of Community Levelling Up funds.