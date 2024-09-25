A STREET in Liskeard demonstrated its community spirit recently when residents pulled together to tackle flood water, following a burst of heavy weather.
A cloudburst hit Henfordh Grange in Liskeard on Sunday, September 22, which resulted in three drains on the road being unable to cope with the amount of rain.
One drain was blocked solid to the top, the other two only working 50 per cent. Keith Smith, who lives on the road, said he had his garage flooded.
However, with the help from neighbours, they managed to keep a lot of water away from the slope leading to his garage.
After contacting Cornwall Council, Keith said: “I’d hoped they could respond quickly and clear the drains, and credit where credit is due, I phoned their Highways Department around 6pm and they attended around 9.20pm the same day.”