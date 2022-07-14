Community champs hailed by Liskeard

The Annual Town Meeting “Liskeard Community Champion Awards” were presented to deserving individuals and groups for their work in the town.

The Mayor welcomed everyone to the Annual Town Meeting and Community Champion Awards. Janice Waters from the Citizens Advice Bureau told them how they used the grant money the Town Council gave them last year and Safer Cornwall encouraged everyone to report incidents within their presentation.

Isabelle Sutton received a grant from the Eva Bowles Memorial Fund to enable her to pursue her musical interest, and Jane Page gave details of the Alex Page Trust which has grant funds available to help young people learn a skilled trade.

Although the Gleaning Network SE Cornwall couldn’t be there, they sent a lovely recorded presentation about their work and that they are looking for volunteers and also farmers who may be able to help them with donations of surplus produce. Details of the grants available for young people are on the Town Council’s website. If anyone has any questions visit: www.liskeard.gov.uk/services-info/grants

The 2020 Community Champion Awards were delayed due to the pandemic. Councillor Rachel Brooks, who was Mayor in 2020, presented the awards for 2020.

Community Champions 2020

Café Abundance: At the start of the pandemic, Café Abundance began delivering meals and groceries to households who were shielding, self isolating or financially depleted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and worked with other groups to share resources, co-ordinate support and ensure they reached those most in need.

Jayne Darlington: At the start of the pandemic in April 2020, Jayne responded to the lack of available PPE by forming a group to make face masks out of any available material, supplying them to local keyworkers, and then extending this to the general public.

Lighthouse Community Centre: For bringing people in the community together, supporting children, young people and adults, providing free and affordable activities. ‘Clare and her team will help anyone’.

Real Junk Food Project: At the start of the pandemic the Real Junk Food Project had to stop all its regular community meals and events, and immediately switched their time to delivering fresh produce, groceries and ready prepared meals to those in need, and supporting other local organisations also helping the community. Before and after they continue to support local people and events such as the tea treat in Castle Park during Liskeard Unlocked 2021.

Willow & Indigo-Violet Tubbritt (aged 10 and SIX): Willow & Indigo-Violet completed a year of amazing charity work which included the Race for Life for Cancer research, a fun run for Cornwall Hospice, bag packing and leafleting for the Lighthouse Community Centre, a record-breaking Tapathon for Children in Need, running a stall to fund-raise and collect donations for the Foodbank, and donating hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Community Champions 2022

Clare Bevan: Clare is committed to projects which bring Liskeard together and give underprivileged people affordable events and sports. She is involved with all aspects of the Lighthouse Community Centre, the Liskeard soup run, and helped set up the Community Fridge.

Tilly Day: Tilly did litter picks in town for 100 consecutive days during lockdown.

Anthony Langdon: Anthony has spent many years litter picking and helping to keep our town looking clean and tidy.

Liskeard Community Fire Station: During the recent power outages Liskeard Community Fire Station threw open its doors to the community, filling hot water bottles and flasks, providing hot drinks and charging phones. In addition to their normal duties, they are often at the forefront of fundraising and supporting the community.

Malcolm Mort: Malcolm has spent many years maintaining the flowers at the railway station and other locations to give people a great welcome to the town. He also volunteers at the Stuart House garden. Stuart House said: “Malcolm first came to us in September 2014, on a trial period (and has been unable to find his way home since). He came into a formally set garden worked on by Tony Wood and his group of volunteer assistants. Since he joined us he has developed our ‘hidden garden’ and the two front beds either side of the main entrance. It has been a pleasure to watch the changing of the guard, and see how each season brings its own personality. He adds to our monthly newsletter (which goes out to Friends of Stuart House) with stunning photos and riveting information. We all thank him for his never-ending energy to help our garden bloom.”

Colin Murch: Following the first Clean Up Culverland Park event organised by Cllr Nick Craker and CORMAC, Colin has taken on the ongoing responsibility for booking the CORMAC community trailer, has set up a Facebook group with many active members, continued to organise regular community clean-ups and regularly litter picks the area with his wife. Colin has been a great champion for Culverland Park, is very committed and works hard to bring his community together. Colin has a great vision for his community that has gone from strength to strength in the short time he has lived in Liskeard.

Lynette Rule: Lynette has been a regular Liskeard in Bloom volunteer for several years, always busy dead-heading, watering, pruning, planting and nurturing to help create some of the wonderful floral displays in the town.

Captain Julian Short: Julian co-ordinates a team who support the Social Work & Early Help Teams to give children and families a better Christmas, especially during these difficult times.

Shirley Lewis: Shirley tirelessly promotes and highlights Liskeard positively on social media.