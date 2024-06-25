A new community banking hub has opened in Saltash.
Located at the bottom of Fore Street in the old Merkur slots location, the hub will be hosting banking services for all major banks.
Customers will be able to transact all their normal banking activities such as paying in and withdrawing cash, checking a balance, including business banking.
Specific banks will be available on specific days for their customers - Barclays on Monday, NatWest on Thursday and Santander on Friday.
Lloyds Bank and Halifax will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday from July 22.
The banking hub will be open 9am to 5pm daily.