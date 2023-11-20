Children across Cornwall dug out their very best spotty outfits this week in support of Children in Need.
Each year the country comes together to raise money for a good cause and support those in need and 2023 was no different.
School children from all over the South West did their bit by getting dressed up in their spottiest outfits or did their best Pudsey impression with yellow clothes and painted faces.
It wasn’t only children that got involved however, plenty of media figures got stuck in to fundraising too, from Vernon Kay completing his Ultra-Utra-marathon, to more locally, James Dundon from BBC Radio Cornwall running from Cornwall to Devon, and back again for ten hours on the Tamar Bridge while dressed as a traffic-cone (Does it get any more Children in Need than that?!)
With everyone playing their part, Children in Need proudly announced that this year’s total was a huge, £33,513,325!
A spokesperson said: “Your generosity will help children all over the UK thrive and be the best that they can be!”