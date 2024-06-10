Saltash Town Council held a series of commemorative events on June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The landings in Normandy were the largest naval, air and land operation in history which liberated north west Europe from the Nazis.
Acting town crier Cllr Jon Foster began the day reading the D-Day 80 proclamation at 8am stating: “Today we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France - an incredible achievement in military planning and logistics uniting brave service personnel from air, sea and land forces at the beginning of Operation Overlord, in line with the rest of the Commonwealth and as part of the town's commemoration of D-Day 80.”
Crocheted poppies, made by town volunteers, adorned fixtures around Fore Street in particular the WWII benches, and were strewn along the pavement outside the Ashtorre Rock on Saltash Waterside - the setting for the evening commemoration.
Saltash Royal Navy and Commando veteran Barry Brooking held a comprehensive and compelling talk at the Saltash Library Hub in the afternoon with more than 50 in attendance including the mayor and consort.
In the evening, the mayor Cllr Julia Peggs and her consort Geoff Peggs led a civic party to the waterside location overlooking the Tamar, where 80 years earlier troops had left British soil on June 5 and 6 destined for the Normandy shores 100 miles away to take part in the assault which had been two years in the making.
In her speech the mayor said: “Many troops were stationed in Saltash and lots were billeted with local families when the call for D-Day was announced. Those that were living in the town at that time said that the whole town felt empty.
“Our temporary residents went across on the Saltash ferry to Saltash Passage and joined the troops stationed in Vicarage camp and Normandy Way camp. 36,000 soldiers marched down what was then Vicarage Hill, now called Normandy Hill; many never to return. But for those troops going on this very brave mission we may not be standing here like this today. Again we thank you.”
After prayers led by the mayor’s chaplain Michelle Parkman, a lone piper on Ashtorre Rock balcony played to the crowd gathered on the green below and a one-minute silence was held to remember all those who took part in the D-Day operation.
As dusk fell, the Mayor walked along the poppy strewn pier to the beacon which was lit at 9.15pm, alongside beacons around the country, in commemoration of the bravery and sacrifice of the 219,000 allied casualties.
The crowd who had gathered used mobile phones and torches for their own individual ‘light of peace’ to celebrate the ‘light of peace that emerged out of the darkness of war’.