Come and see ‘Sure on this Shining night’ at Burraton Methodist Church

The concert is entitled ‘Sure on this Shining Night’ – a reference to a beautiful choral piece by Morten Lauridsen, words by the late James Agee. This wonderful choral work forms the centrepiece to Levow Kesson’s concert repertoire of the night. It was chosen by the choir, who felt what a ‘shining night’ November 11 must have been after the armistice at eleven o’clock, when all the guns fell silent.