Come and see ‘Sure on this Shining night’ at Burraton Methodist Church
Levow Kesson mixed choir will be hosting a Remembrance concert on Friday, November 11. The performance of ‘Sure on this Shining night’ will be open from 7pm at Burraton Methodist Church in Saltash. An evening of eclectic choral music in the wonderful space with guests Burraton Male Voice Choir.
The concert is entitled ‘Sure on this Shining Night’ – a reference to a beautiful choral piece by Morten Lauridsen, words by the late James Agee. This wonderful choral work forms the centrepiece to Levow Kesson’s concert repertoire of the night. It was chosen by the choir, who felt what a ‘shining night’ November 11 must have been after the armistice at eleven o’clock, when all the guns fell silent.
Based in St Neot, Levow Kesson has a diverse repertoire of contemporary favourites that contrast well with more traditional choral works. The choir enjoys singing and exploring world music to share with audiences, particularly works by American composers.
This concert will be a fundraiser on behalf of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. It is entry by donation, with refreshments and raffle on offer in the evening. Doors will be open from 7pm. For more information please visit www.levowkesson.com
