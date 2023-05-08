Saltash May Fair, held over the weekend, incorporated activities linked with the coronation, with some of those taking part in the races that were staged sporting red, white and blue.
The streets were filled with market stalls, a charity dog show, live entertainment and even a fun run.
A spokesperson said: “Our youngest Pioneers, Bethany and Maddie took part in the fun run, finishing their 1.7 mile run in under 15 minutes.
“The 5k runners were next over the line, with three Pioneers receiving first prize in their age group: Debbie Jones, Sandra Northcott and Martin Gregory.
“Three Pioneers took on the half marathon, with Mandy Gibson gaining second place in her age group.
“Massive well done to everyone who took part.”