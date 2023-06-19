Tempted by a large parade and a vast litany of entertainment, people came from far and wide to Bodmin for the day’s events, as part of Cornwall Pride’s aim to work towards a hate-free Cornwall for all.
Cornwall Pride promotes diversity, inclusion, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in the county by bringing together people from all walks of life.
They say their awareness campaigns help to break down barriers and build bridges between different communities, adding: “Cornwall Pride benefits the communities of Cornwall by promoting equality, acceptance, and unity, and by providing an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate diversity.”
The Bodmin event was part of 11 annual pride events in Cornwall which also raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues and create spaces for people to celebrate their identity and show their support for one another.
The day’s events started with a very colourful and large marching parade down the Bodmin high street, with attendees holding an extremely large LGTBQ+ rainbow flag, before descending onto Priory Park for further festivities.
Entertainment for the attendees included Pride stage veteran Adam Roberts, Perrin Hooper, Benjamin Dance, KBSK, Kiera Alice Chard, Layla Zee Susan, Tettie, Roxie Danielle and Alex Gibbon.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Pride said: “We had an incredible day in Bodmin! We are absolutely blown away by all the support we’ve had across every Pride so far, but there’s still so much more to come! Thank you to everyone who made Saturday the amazing event that it was. The next Cornwall Pride will be in Bude on the 1st July. See you there!”