College say ‘Hello Yellow’ for World Mental Health Day
Students and staff at Callywith College have been raising awareness for World Mental Health Day on October 10 by wearing yellow for YoungMinds charity’s #HelloYellow campaign to show young people that how they feel matters and that they are not alone when struggling with their mental health.
Students also had the opportunity to add their wellbeing advice and messages of support and encouragement to our wellbeing tree and to get their faces painted or paint each other’s.
The college also held the event to remind their students that Callywith are there not only there to get them through their qualifications, but to help them overcome any personal issues they may be experiencing as a young person.
Students can talk to anyone at Callywith about their mental health, at any time including lecturers and tutors and the College’s Student Services team.
The college would like to say thank you to all those that took part and donated to Young Minds.
Online applications for September 2023 will go live on Saturday, November 12, when the college will be holding its next open event from 10am to 3pm. For more information visit www.callywith.ac.uk
