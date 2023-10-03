Coffee bought at a community owned railway station could soon be helping preserve Cornwall’s railway heritage.
Saltash Town Council’s Station Property Sub-Committee are currently in discussions with the Cornish Rail Coffee Company over operating the waiting room, kitchen and fully accessible toilet from March 2024.
The Cornish Rail Coffee Company, which currently operates outlets at Bodmin Parkway and Liskeard railway stations, is wholly owned by Bodmin and Wenford Railway with proceeds supporting the operation and work of the preservation society.
If the plans went ahead, it would operate passenger facing facilities at Isambard House, the former railway station building which was saved from dereliction by Saltash Town Council in 2017 with assistance from Cornwall Council, Great Western Railway, Network Rail and the Railway Heritage Trust.
The minutes from a recent meeting revealed the discussions taking place, reading: “Councillor Bickford spoke of the recently held site meeting with the Cornish Rail Coffee Company and their proposal confirmed by their Board to operate Isambard House waiting room, kitchen, and fully accessible toilet from March 2024 onwards.
“Members thoroughly debated the various options outlined in the report and considered every option in detail. Members agreed the option to leave the facilities unmanned is not viable due to insurance reasons and potential high risk to the building.”
The potential for operating the waiting rooms in partnership with voluntary groups was discussed: “Members discussed the various implications if the waiting room, kitchen, and fully accessible toilet were to open in partnership with voluntary groups on an ad hoc basis.
“Members agreed the work involved would be excessive and possibly not achievable due to the short period between now and March 2024.
“Councillor Bickford informed Members of conversations held with Cornwall Council and confirmed they are content with the perimeters of the funding agreement as long as there is a continued commitment from Saltash Town Council to open the passenger facilities at some point.
“Cornwall Council understand the challenges Saltash Town Council currently face.
“It was proposed by Councillor Bickford, seconded by Councillor Foster and resolved to delegate to the Town Clerk to open further discussions with the Cornish Rail Coffee Company to engage in the operations of the waiting room, kitchen, and fully accessible toilet at Isambard House in March 2024.
“To continue to leave the waiting room, kitchen, and fully accessible toilet closed, but to continue to support daytime voluntary groups opening the space as requested.
“To promote the opportunity for voluntary groups to use the space.”