Lay’s Auctioneers who are undertaking the sale said: “The Charlestown Shipwreck Treasure Museum Sale will consist of the entire museum's collection of some 8,000 artifacts, recovered from over 150 shipwrecks, a collection originally created by the legendary wreck divers and historians Bridget Larn and Richard Larn OBE and one the most phenomenal collections of marine archeology anywhere in the world.”