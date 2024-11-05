COAL from the Titanic is among the items to go under the hammer tomorrow as the Charlestown Shipwreck Treasure Museum sells off its collection.
The marine artefacts, some dating back to the 1500s, are housed at the The Shipwreck Treasure Museum/The Merchants of Charlestown.
The property is part of a well-known group of companies in Cornwall that includes the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, and Gillyflower Farm at Lostwithiel.
The property itself has an asking price of £1.95-million through SBC Property.
Sir Tim Smit, founder of the Eden Project, bought the museum 10 years ago and is now selling the items and the building.
The group of companies is run by chief executive David Harland who was appointed earlier this summer by Sir Tim and his colleagues.
The sale includes 46g of coal from onboard the Titanic, valued at £400 to £600.
Rope recovered from Henry VIII’s Tudor flagship the Mary Rose is estimated to fetch £5,000 to £10,000.
Lay’s Auctioneers who are undertaking the sale said: “The Charlestown Shipwreck Treasure Museum Sale will consist of the entire museum's collection of some 8,000 artifacts, recovered from over 150 shipwrecks, a collection originally created by the legendary wreck divers and historians Bridget Larn and Richard Larn OBE and one the most phenomenal collections of marine archeology anywhere in the world.”
The auction gets underway tomorrow November 6 and 7.