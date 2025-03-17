A COACH operator in Cornwall has been ordered to reduce the number of vehicles in its fleet.
The Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain made the decision at a hearing that was held about St Blazey-based Roselyn Coaches.
The hearing took place after a number of vehicles operated by the coach firm were found to have defects by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).
The commissioners decided that the company must reduce its fleet from 52 to 47 vehicles and must also provide an audit of its maintenance systems.
A commissioners spokesperson said the decision was given to Roselyn Coaches at the hearing and a notice was later published confirming that the number of vehicles allowed on the company’s licence had been reduced.