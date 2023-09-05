The day dawned warm and bright and the Castle Grounds looked resplendent, the scene was set for the annual running for the Treggy 7 in Launceston.
Racers then heading downhill towards Newport and out along Underlane, then after 2.5 miles comes “That Hill”. “Treggy Hill” a challenging section before finally levelling off in the village of Tregadillett, a welcome water station and off back towards town.
The final few yards lead into Launceston Castle grounds, kindly made available by English Heritage.
In the end 368 runners took on the challenge and were rewarded by a fabulous goody bag, including a souvenir tea-towel depicting the race route, designed by club member Martin Venning and a slate medal, illustrated with the Treggy 7 logo.
Refreshments were available in the Town Hall - £300 being raised in aid of Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The presentation of the prizes for the winners was well attended and everyone was thrilled with the engraved glasses.
Coming in first was Joshua Rowe of Cornwall AC with a time of 37:22.
The first female to cross the finish line was Anna Harold of Truro Running Club with a time of 43:02. Anna also won last year with a time of 45:25.
In the male 75-79 category it was Brian Wiles of Launceston Road Runners who took second with Angela Brinicombe also Launceston Road Runners coming second for the female 65-69 category.
First for the female 70-74 group was Jenny Mills of Launceston Road Runners.
A spokesperson added: “Launceston Road Runners are very grateful to everyone who assisted in some way on the day, by marshalling, to the wonderful Police Cadets for their help in the Castle Grounds and of course to the many sponsors who help make this event possible.”