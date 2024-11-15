AN organisation for women held a successful autumn fair in Charlestown in aid of a charity that helps people with the physical and mental effects of cancer treatment.
The Soroptimist St Austell and District club ran the fair at Charlestown Church Hall to raise funds for Look Good Feel Better.
A spokeswoman said: “Club members pulled out all the stops with varied and interesting stalls with many supporters and visitors coming in the door to take a look.”
Soroptimists work together with the aim of transforming the lives of women and girls.
The organisation has a network of just under 65,000 club members in 118 countries.