ONLINE security provider Cloudflare is experiencing a global outage.
Websites that utilise Cloudflare - like our news titles - have been intermittent throughout the day, and many are now completely unavailable.
The US-based company says it has identified the issue and is working on restoring its services for application services customers.
Cloudflare states on its website: “Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.”
